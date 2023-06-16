BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stunning Santorini-inspired villa presents the perfect opportunity for those looking to downsize, or the busy professional looking for that easy lifestyle while enjoying luxury living.
Designed and constructed by local builder, Jacinta Bodel Homes, this custom villa has just been completed.
Step into a grand entrance with curved archway hall, formal lounge and master bedroom at the front of this split-level home.
Step down into the heart of the home, an airy, light-filled, open plan living area with adjoining kitchen boasting 2.7m ceilings.
The kitchen is finished with servery windows creating ease for both indoor and outdoor entertaining, and is finished with curved-edge stone bench tops and a walk-in pantry.
The impressive bedroom boasts an ensuite complete with gorgeous natural lime stone tiles and stone basins with brushed brass tapware and fixtures.
The other two bedrooms are serviced by the three-way bathroom and all have built-in robes. There is ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling throughout.
Outdoors offers a private surround and low-maintenance landscaping, double remote control garage with internal access, entertaining alfresco and enclosed rear yard.
This villa is one block away from the new Boorooma Shopping Centre and is close to the university, schools, day care and medical centre.
