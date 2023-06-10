Echoes from Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Eric Gollan, a former Wagga milkman who is now commander of the Police Southern Rivers Region, was announced as a recipient of the Australian Police Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours List following 27 years with the force.
Wagga and District Pony Club life member Astley Pearse, who has been involved with the club since its formation in 1951, has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal.
A unique $1 million restaurant to be known as "The Magpies Nest" is planned for the former Gobbagumbalin stable dating back to the 1860s at Estella.
After decades of service Wagga doctors, Keith Sharrock and John Tunley have announced their retirement later this month.
Federal Member for Riverina Noel Hicks presented a cheque for $9599 to Wagga Technology High School to assist with costs associated with developing a CD-ROM recording the involvement of Wagga citizens in World War II.
Wagga Chamber of Commerce and Industry re-elected Dave Palmer for his second consecutive term as president.
Greater Murray Health Service women's health program manager Janet Chapman announced a review of women's health in the area.
World Environment Day saw students at Wagga Christian College start work on a proposed wetlands area at the school.
Olive Blakely, a resident of the Haven for 15 years, celebrated her 100th birthday in style with cakes, candles and balloons surrounded by family and friends.
Wagga hosted the 41st ANZ Bank sports weekend with nearly 220 competitors from NSW and Victoria making the trip to Wagga.
More than 250 players and supporters celebrated at the East Wagga-Kooringal's 50-year reunion and dinner-dance held at the Gumly Oval Hall.
Mr Colin Oliver, 59, who had been principal of Mount Austin High School since it was established nine years ago, died at Wagga Base Hospital after suffering a heart attack.
Bonfire night this year was a fizzer, partly due to spasmodic rain but mainly due to the government's decision to ban all "bungers" and to restrict the time allowed for selling and displaying of fireworks.
First grade coach for the Mount Austin High School Rugby League team, Phil Papworth, is pictured in the Daily Advertiser congratulating Stephen Mortimer on being selected as half back for the NSW 9s team to play two tests against Papua-New Guinea.
Following a public meeting attended by the mayor, Ald. Dick Gorman and social worker Sue Vardon, Ashmont residents formed an Ashmont Community Group under the chairmanship of Mr Henry Gissing.
Famous international rugby league players Graeme Langlands and Billy Smith were in Wagga to attend the sub-junior knockout.
Turvey Park Guides and Brownies are conducting a bottle drive to help raise money for new equipment.
Work is expected to start next week on a new three storey wing including a 15 bed children's wing at Calvary Hospital estimated to cost $100,000.
Mitchell Shire Council is applying to the Lands Department to set aside 37 acres of land for future development at Uranquinty.
The secretary to the mayor of Wagga, Mrs Dulcie Lennon, resumed duty this week following a wonderful eight weeks flying holiday which included Russia, various parts of the continent, England, Scotland, the United States and Canada.
Edmondson's are currently advertising three pairs of panty hose for $1, men's Julius Marlow shoes for $9.99 and assorted handbags to clear for $2.99.
Maples are advertising a five-piece lounge group for $199, a two-piece teak bedroom suite for $209 and a nine-piece special dinette setting for $120.
Thirty-six women, including Mrs Rae Parker and Mrs M Yeomans, attended the first meeting of the Monday Luncheon Club at Noah's Town House Motel.
