Heart-warmed is the word students used to describe the display of unity and support shown by 10 of their teachers as they braved the cold to raise funds for motor neurone disease on Friday.
Wagga High School principal Chris Davies joined nine other teachers in letting students dump icy water over them for the ice bucket challenge - the school's rendition of the Big Freeze.
The Big Freeze is an annual event which coincides with the now-King's birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood.
The league participates in the event to show their support for Riverina AFL great Neale Daniher who was diagnosed in 2013 with the incurable neurological condition.
On Thursday Neale's siblings visited the Wagga High School to share their story with teachers and students in a bid to raise awareness around MND.
Year 9 student Marley Chapman, who has had a hand in the planning of the Ice Bucket Challenge event, said hearing from Neale's family members was a beautiful experience.
Students were able to participate in a silent auction to land the opportunity to be the one to pour the ice over their teacher's heads.
They are also selling beanies and footy socks as well as taking online donations.
Miss Chapman said while it was good fun for the students, it has a deep meaning behind it.
"We've been planning it for quite a while, so seeing it all come together is a big deal for us," she said.
"It's meaningful to everyone. It's about raising awareness. Everything is going to a good cause and being part of it is just a good experience."
For year 11 student Trisha Bahri, it was a heartwarming experience for all involved.
"This is a really big deal to our school, especially to Mr Laub because he has had an experience with it," she said.
"We really thank our teachers for supporting us and supporting the school community, they're amazing.
"The Riverina is one of the most highly affected areas for MND so it's about getting the word out."
Wagga High School teacher David Laub said the school is hoping to raise as much money as possible to one day find a cure for MND.
"Hopefully we can find a cure and no one has to live with this terrible disease ever again," he said.
Donations will be accepted throughout the weekend online at hub.fightmnd.org.au/diy-big-freeze-9/wwhs.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
