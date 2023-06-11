A Wagga woman has been honoured for her tireless devotion to her local church and school community.
Catherine Malone, 84, has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her many years of service to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Parish and the neighbouring Henschke Primary School on Fernleigh Road.
Mrs Malone has been director of music at the church for more than 20 years and a chair and council member of the parish since 2011.
She also previously served as school secretary for 24 years at Henschke Primary School before retiring in 2011.
When news of the award broke, Mrs Malone was blown away.
"It was an absolute shock," she said.
"I've just been doing what I love."
Mrs Malone said her love of music started at an early age.
"I have always loved to sing."
Mrs Malone boarded at Mount Erin Convent during the 1950s where she had the opportunity to sing.
As she grew up, she would sing at functions including weddings and concerts.
After marrying husband Barry there were further opportunities to use her gift.
"My husband was a principal and deputy around the region, so I got to sing just about everywhere we lived," she said.
Mrs Malone said in her role as director of music for the South Wagga parish, she would organise church singers and help prepare for major services including communions, Easter, Christmas and confirmations.
During her time at the church there were also some major celebrations including when the church turned 50.
While her journey to serve in that role was gradual, her path to school secretary was anything but that.
"At the time - in 1985 - I had two children at university and two at home and I was looking for work," Mrs Malone said.
She recalled the school secretary rang asking if she would like to come in for an interview.
"I said I would and when I arrived she asked I could start as secretary there and then," she said.
She recalled how the first few weeks were a sort of "baptism of fire".
"One of the teachers came in during the first hour I was there and asked if I had booked the buses and I asked where we were going.
"I soon found out the sixth grade were going down to Bolton Park."
But she reflected fondly on that time.
"I was there for 24 years and it was a wonderful experience," she said.
After decades of volunteering in her local community, Mrs Malone does not regret it and encourages others to do the same.
"I think it's important for everyone in the community to get out there and do things for others," she said.
"It's rewarding but it's also helpful to other people."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
