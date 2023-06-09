Southern Inland women's coach Mark Macarthur is looking forward to seeing what his side produces in their clash against Southern Monaro in Goulburn this weekend.
Macarthur is thrilled with the strength of the squad and was excited to see how they played on a team level.
However, he was also encouraging his players to make the most of the opportunity to showcase their talents on an individual level.
"We've got a great squad," Macarthur said.
"There is a whole lot of new players in there that are pretty keen and have been looking at what they need to do individually to make the team structure work.
"This game it gives the girls a rare opportunity to showcase their own skills, but to really showcase their skills they need to incorporate that within a team structure so that they can show they can get the job done.
"It's just a really good opportunity for the girls in the region to showcase their skills especially with the pathway that will coincide with the men's that will see the Kestrels and Griffins get to go to the Australian Nationals this year."
One of the biggest changes the side will have to adapt to is the increase from 10 players on the field to 15 in their game against Southern Monaro.
While noting it was a considerable adjustment to come to terms with, Macarthur was confident his side would have no issue with the structure change.
"The last couple of years even with the 10's structure itself we've seen that we've started to introduce a little bit of structure within that game," he said.
"So it's not necessarily about tap and run anymore, there's different components and different areas of the field the girls are learning to attack.
"When you go from 10's to 15's it provides more people on the field and obviously it allows each player to concentrate on their individual role a bit better which is great for them."
Macarthur said his side could take a lot of confidence out of their narrow 19-14 loss last year that was held in Wagga and admitted that mental and physical endurance was a key component of their training in the lead up to the game.
"Probably the biggest thing that we've got to learn is that the 15's game goes for 80 minutes," he said.
"Last year the girls worked really well and they were able to get up to that standard, but the fatigue sort of set in and the mental side of the game after 80 minutes.
"The selection training session we did three hours of training and it was full tempo the whole way.
"I was expecting some to falter but no one did."
Eight of the 23 players in the squad took part in last year's game with all six sides being represented led by Waratahs with 12 players earning selection.
