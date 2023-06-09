Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves believes his side can take a lot of positives out of their loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Nearing the halfway point of the season, Groves was pleased with what the Crows produced against the Goannas and believed they stayed right in the contest until the final siren.
"I think we took a step forward against Mango on the weekend," Groves said.
"It was just the first quarter where we had a lot of skill errors and once we settled that down I thought we played some good footy throughout the back three quarters.
"We outscored them in the second and third and then they just got up in the last."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Last quarter fade outs has been a key shortcoming for the Crows so far this year with sides generally doing the majority of their damage in the final term.
The Crows had been outscored 32.20 to 6.5 in the final term in their losses to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Coolamon, Griffith, Turvey Park and Wagga Tigers while only conceding 4.3 to their 2.2 against the Goannas.
Groves admits that their fourth quarter performances had been disappointing however feels they had been competitive in the majority of the matches in the first half of the season.
"We've been a bit inconsistent at times but we are a young side and we are getting there," he said.
"There's been a lot of games where we've not been in it, but it's not been too bad and then it just blows out in the last quarter.
"Griffith was obviously a bit of a mulligan and we didn't turn up that day, but I reckon every other game we've played some really good footy throughout the course of the day.
"But those last quarters have been where it's blown out, especially against Ganmain and Coolamon.
"It was good on the weekend as the boys fought it all the way through especially with six or so out of our best side.
"It was pleasing in that respect and we've shown that we are heading in the right direction."
With nine games still to come for the Crows, Groves said the simple objective was to keep developing and working on their consistency in their performances.
"We obviously just want to keep improving as a footy side and as a club," he said.
"Get that consistency across the board and if we create that consistency in our game then I think we will be in a lot more games and give ourselves a much better chance to finish off with points.
"That's the biggest thing for us to keep improving and building as a club."
Groves noted the efforts of young midfielder Angus Crelley throughout their opening seven games while also recognising the performances of a couple of the Crows more experienced players.
"Angus Crelley has been a standout for us," he said.
"He's taken a step forward and got some consistency in his football.
"Then there's been a few older heads in Tom Meline, Mason Dryburgh, Matt Rainbird and Kabe Stockton who are consistent and reliable."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.