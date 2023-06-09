Maternity Consumer Network (MCN) have apologised to Joe McGirr for not telling him sooner about maternity care complaints in Wagga.
A spokesperson for MCN told The Daily Advertiser Ryan Park, Bronnie Taylor, and Joe McGirr were all told 12 months ago, and failed to take the complaints seriously. All three denied this accusation.
In an email received by Dr McGirr's office on June 8, an MCN spokesperson says sorry to the Wagga MP, before doubling down on previous statements about Mr Park and Ms Taylor.
"We apologise for not contacting you earlier. Due to the seriousness of the allegations we went straight to the health minister at the time, the Hon. Bronnie Taylor who did nothing other than acknowledge the complaint," it said.
"We did approach Hon. Ryan Park who was shadow health minister at the time who ignored us until the media piece came out.
"We didn't hear much from consumers about your potential advocacy on the matter and we are often guided by their wishes."
MCN Director Alecia Staines said the mistake was an "oversight".
She said she had directed volunteers to contact Dr McGirr's office about the complaints, but it had fallen off the agenda because of the time and resources expended in managing the complaints.
She said she believed Dr McGirr had been contacted, and only learned this was not the case after articles were published contradicting her previous statements.
She remains confident both Ms Taylor and Mr Park were contacted.
Since the receipt of this email, Dr McGirr has communicated with MCN representatives, said he appreciates them correcting the record, and is looking forward to having a productive relationship with them.
"If I had been contacted, I would have followed this up, as I'm doing now" he said.
"I've contacted the minister, and I've got to go through the material. But I'm taking this very seriously."
The MCN spokesperson said media coverage of the issue did not represent the seriousness of the complaints being made.
They also took aim that the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) for attempting to dodge the issue.
"The response by the MLHD about the changes they have made are inappropriate and not related to the concerns that have been brought up," they said.
"I will tell you now, they are serious."
MCN is due to meet with Health Minister Ryan Park on June 20.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
