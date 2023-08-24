The owner of two dogs responsible for multiple attacks on members of the Wagga community in June has been brought to justice.
Most people trust they will feel safe in their own neighbourhood, but this faith was tested when two dogs attacked two people in two days.
One of the victims recounted his harrowing tale while out for an early morning walk on Beckwith Street.
It was about 7am on Friday June 2, and he had been enjoying the still, foggy morning when it happened.
"All of a sudden out of the corner of my eyes I saw them coming towards me," the man said.
He was just about to cross the road when the "excited" dogs began jumping around him.
"I looked towards the houses, thinking the owners were going to come out and that's when I felt a bite around my right forearm," he said.
As he tried to fend them off, the dogs kept nipping and snapping at his legs.
"It took me a minute to process what was going on and I was shouting at the houses nearby, because I thought I saw the dogs come from there, but they just kept biting me," he said.
During the attack he sustained a bite to one of his calves and another to the thigh, and had his trousers and jacket torn up in the process.
Eventually the man managed to sprint away to safety and called the police to raise concerns about the incident.
"I told them the dogs were quite dangerous - [especially] if there were any little kids out," he said.
He said they called the council ranger, however this later turned out not to be the case.
Wagga City Council has since confirmed a second person was attacked by the same dogs - one a dark brindle, the other a light tan - the day prior.
Following an investigation into the attacks, Council revealed it has brought the dog owner to justice.
"A Council investigation found two dogs were involved in two separate incidents which occurred on Thursday 1 June and Friday 2 June," a council spokesperson said.
"Both incidents were investigated and actioned at the same time, with a fine of $1320 issued to the owner on 15 June 2023."
The victim has expressed frustration at the slow progress of the investigation.
"It took until the following Wednesday to get a call from the rangers which was frustrating," he said.
"And if it wasn't for the other attack, the dogs and their owner wouldn't have been caught as the police did not report my attack as they'd said they had."
"But if they'd acted perhaps the other victims wouldn't have been set upon by the dogs."
While then man is "shocked" such an incident would happen in such a "quiet part" of town, he was not overly concerned it will happen again.
"I think it was a freak occurrence," the man said.
"It seemed to be one bad owner, with two bad dogs.
"The rangers acted quickly to the other victim's report of an attack, so I trust they are vigilant to these incidents."
