The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Justice served after council investigation into dog attacks that rattled Wagga residents

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two dogs involved in the attacks, captured on camera in Beckwith Street on June 2. Picture by Daisy Huntly
The two dogs involved in the attacks, captured on camera in Beckwith Street on June 2. Picture by Daisy Huntly

The owner of two dogs responsible for multiple attacks on members of the Wagga community in June has been brought to justice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.