From responding to crashes at 3am to being state director of operations for the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), Wagga's Ray Willett has been a pivotal player in the emergency services field for decades.
On Monday, the 77-year-old will receive an OAM as part of the King's Birthday Honours for his for service to the community through emergency response organisations.
Mr Willett has been a volunteer with the VRA for 52 years where he worked his way to the top, having been appointed the state director of operations in 2011 to 2019 before he stepped back down upon retirement.
"We see things a lot of people never see and hopefully will never see," Mr Willett said.
"My satisfaction is when you work with a team and get a beneficial result for the person in need at the time."
From the comradery to being there for someone in a time of need, to good training and working with other emergency services, Mr Willett says there is a lot to love about the VRA.
"It's my way of giving back to the community," he said.
"It's been a purely volunteer organisation and a lot of it is community-based.
"It's a statewide thing but in saying that it's recognised by the government."
Despite decades of hard work as a member and in leadership roles, Mr Willett was shocked to learn about his OAM.
"You don't know you're going to get these sorts of things. I'm very honoured, but I'm also very humble about it that someone put my name forward," he said.
"I'm pleased to have been able to serve the community in which I live for so long.
"I'm part of a team and you can't do these things on your own."
While Mr Willett said he never goes out looking for awards or recognition, it is nice to get a "thank you" of any description.
