NSW VRA member, Wagga's Ray Willett receives King's Birthday Honours 2023 OAM

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 11 2023 - 10:01pm
NSW VRA member, Wagga's Ray Willett receives 2023 OAM for his service to the community through emergency services. Picture by Madeline Begley
From responding to crashes at 3am to being state director of operations for the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), Wagga's Ray Willett has been a pivotal player in the emergency services field for decades.

