The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Young's Glifford Sheridan receives King's Birthday Honours 2023 OAM

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 11 2023 - 10:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young OAM recipient Clifford Sheridan with wife Margaret Sheridan. Picture supplied
Young OAM recipient Clifford Sheridan with wife Margaret Sheridan. Picture supplied

A fierce passion for his community is what has driven Young's Clifford Sheridan to dedicate his time over the last six decades to serving others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.