A fierce passion for his community is what has driven Young's Clifford Sheridan to dedicate his time over the last six decades to serving others.
The 83-year-old is one of several Riverina powerhouses who will receive a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) as part of the King's Birthday Honours for his service to the community.
Mr Sheridan was born in Young and began his voluntary work at 21 after joining a club that had a focus on giving back to the community.
At the time, it had been something to do and something people just did, but it inevitably sent him down the path of advocacy.
From his tireless work as a former member of the Mercy Care Young Board to his current membership with the Mercy Care Advisory Group, Young, to being treasurer, president and now director of the Rotary Club of Young, Mr Sheridan has had several pivotal roles in the community over the years.
He has been part of the Justice of the Peace since 1970, a master and district inspector with the Masonic Lodge Young, a former deacon and lay preacher with the Young Baptist Church and remains the adjudicator for the debating team and an exam reader for Young High School.
Despite the endless list of achievements, Mr Sheridan was "surprised" to learn he would be receiving an OAM.
"When I think about it, it's an award I should share with my wife and many other people," he said.
"It's not just me. A lot of people have done a lot of work.
"If all of the people who did charity work didn't do it, where would the country be?
"The country needs it. But we also need to do it for our own satisfaction. I'm very thankful but I think there are many other people who should share it."
Mr Sheridan was the recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award, Young in 1979 and again in 2009 and has also received two Paul Harris Fellow Sapphire Awards in 2021 and 2005, but none of these is what comes to mind when he reflects on his biggest accomplishments.
"My biggest accomplishment is helping with the establishment of the Young Retirement Village," he said.
"You don't go looking for awards, these things just happen."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
