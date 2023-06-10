A disco ball drops from the ceiling, killing a Kooringal High School teacher. Now, it's up to Detective Dogood to solve the mystery.
The premise of Kooringal High's 70s-themed jukebox musical Murder on the Dancefloor is based on a tenuously true story.
While there was no sight of the Phantom of the Opera, the could-have-been-worse moment made a fitting premise for a string of tunes from golden age of disco.
"Last year during our musical Peter Pan ... a disco ball fell from the rig down into the seats," said Adam Franks, who plays the character of Snow in the show.
"There was almost a murder on the dancefloor, you could say.
"There was obviously foul play at hand."
No one was injured in that tale, it has proved the perfect imagination kickstarter.
Now audience members can expect to hear hits from The Village People, ABBA, and of course, the contemporary disco hit, Murder on the Dancefloor.
The backing is provided by a live band, who during rehearsals were burning with disco fever, while singers and techs buzzed about making final adjustments to the sound, and a showstopping set the producers are keeping top secret.
Miranda Harris, who is playing the character of Ruby, said the set and effects were being kept secret to preserve their impact value on audiences.
"We have teching humans who have been teching for about two years, and it's so amazing what they can do with technology," she said.
"They do amazing things with lighting ... I've heard there might be some sparklers, or some crazy things with haze."
No disco musical would be complete without dance ensemble pieces. This is often a big challenge in non-performing arts high schools, where choreography is often left to the last minute in the face of the bigger challenges of learning lines, songs, and blocking.
Liv Phillips, who is playing the character of Eric, said the dancing in this show was "absolutely amazing".
"We have senior students who do the choreography for the show," she said.
"They've been working on it for about two terms, and it's at a really high standard."
Mr Franks agreed, adding the dancers were "very professional".
"They're all really amazing - a lot better than I'll ever be," he said.
Unlike a professional show, high school musicals play a special role in Australia's arts ecosystem. They are training grounds for the next generation of performers..
It's typical for students to move over the years from near invisible roles in the chorus, to leading roles as they gain more experience, and collect advice from their directors, peers, and members of the community.
Jayden Wordsworth, who is playing Detective Dogood, has undertaken one of these informal apprenticeships, and has found himself at the centre of the show. He, along with the rest of the cast leads remain humble about their roles in the show.
"It's pretty much what happens for everyone," he said.
"Working with some of the younger kids who haven't been involved in previous production has been really fun.
"It's great to be with them, to help them out a bit more ... now that I have a bit more experience."
Tickets are still available for Murder on the Dancefloor for Thursday, as well as June 21, at Kooringal High School Performing Arts Centre.
For bookings, contact the front office on (02) 6922 5155.
