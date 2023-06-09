Family fears as Scott McLean not seen for a year as police consider search

Family members fear the worst for a well known Albury man who has been missing for a year.
Last weekend marked 12 months since Scott Antoni McLean - known to many as Harry the Hat - accessed his bank account.
While he has lived a nomadic life, it's highly unusual for the 58-year-old to have gone so long without accessing his account or contacting loved ones.
His sister, Melody Madin, reported Mr McLean missing in December after travelling from Queensland to Albury and finding no trace of him.
She said police were trying to put together a search operation in a bid to shed light on the 58-year-old's whereabouts.
"He's just vanished," Ms Madin said.
Mr McLean is a rough sleeper, who had until he went missing frequented Noreuil Park and other river locations.
He often stayed in a tent near the community woodfired ovens at Hovell Tree Park, and was a regular at a gathering spot near the Wodonga Woolworths on Smythe Street.
Ms Madin spent two weeks in December trying to track her brother down, and spoke to other rough sleepers and his friends.
Nobody was able to shed light on his location.
"It's awful," she said.
"It's a terrible feeling.
"It's very emotional for the family."
Ms Madin, who has returned to Albury twice this year to meet with police, said things weren't looking good but the family needed to know what had happened.
The Albury man's life changed forever when he was stabbed in the chest five times on the Gold Coast in February 1990.
He didn't know the assailant, who attacked him at random, and was placed in a coma for three weeks after being flown to hospital and undergoing heart surgery.
Mr McLean's sister said her brother suffered brain damage and PTSD after the ordeal.
Things had been positive for Mr McLean before the horrific attack.
He had completed an apprenticeship in sheet metal work in the 1980s.
"He was awarding damages after the attack and used the money to buy a house in Albury, and looked after a lot of people in Albury doing it rough at the time," Ms Madin said.
"Slowly but surely with the PTSD, he started to become paranoid and was forever looking over his shoulder.
"The PTSD did not help with his mental health.
"He was offered community housing but was worried about the people living around him and I think that's why he preferred living out in the bush."
The incident led to alcohol abuse, but Ms Madin said her brother remained a loving and happy person.
He is known for his love of fishing and the outdoors, with his nickname coming from bushman Harry Butler.
"Everyone's got a backstory - they're not sleeping rough because they're a menace to society, people are often sleeping rough because of something that's happened to him," Ms Madin said.
"He loves telling jokes.
"He's always been very well read and knows what's going on in the world.
"We just want to know where he is.
"Someone might have even the smallest piece of information that could lead us to learn what happened to him."
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said those with information could call Albury police or Crime Stoppers.
"As far as we're concerned it's still an active missing person investigation," he said.
"It's our priority to get some answers for the family.
"We've made a lot of enquiries including liaising with our missing person registry very closely."
Call police (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
