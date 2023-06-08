The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Workers thrown in the deep end amid sudden closure of central Wagga service station

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 9 2023 - 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Clarke and Moira Allen were given two and a half weeks' notice they would lose their jobs at Ampol on Edward Street after 21 and 14 years respectively. Picture by Madeline Begley
Brian Clarke and Moira Allen were given two and a half weeks' notice they would lose their jobs at Ampol on Edward Street after 21 and 14 years respectively. Picture by Madeline Begley

The sudden closure and sale of a prominent Wagga service station has hit hard after employees were left without work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.