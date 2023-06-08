Speed demons, drink-drivers and tired travellers are firmly in the sights of police as the June long weekend double demerits period comes into effect.
Operation King's Birthday commences at 12.01am on Friday and continues through to 11.59pm on Monday, marking the end of the break and increased penalties for drivers caught doing the wrong thing.
This weekend is traditionally one of the busiest on the state's roads, NSW Police acting assistant commissioner David Waddell of the traffic and highway patrol command said.
In other news
"Many people will be undertaking long distance driving to see family and friends and I would like to remind them to ensure they have had sufficient rest before undertaking these journeys," he said.
"If you're feeling fatigued, don't fight it - just pull up and have a sleep or swap drivers.
"Driving fatigued is just as dangerous as driving impaired under the influence of alcohol and drug use which we will also be targeting. On a daily basis we are detecting drivers affected by alcohol and drugs."
Double demerit points will apply for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences during Operation King's Birthday.
Travellers are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to report dangerous drivers.
The NSW road toll for 2023 currently stands at 148.
"Behind these numbers are family and friends who have lost a loved one," Acting Assistant Commissioner Waddell said.
"We will be doing our utmost to ensure people arrive safely to their destination."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.