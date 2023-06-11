Saba Nabi has the kind of resume that would give even the most accomplished Australians an inferiority complex.
An AFL multicultural ambassador, member of the Federation for Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia, publicity officer for the Country Women's Association of NSW, and a board member of the Riverina Cancer Care Council; now she can add Order of Australia Medal to the list.
The King's Birthday Honour is for her service to community health, education and multicultural affairs.
Dr Nabi moved to Australia 11 years ago with her child and young daughter to complete a PhD in the biomedical field from Charles Sturt University. During her studies, she became the first international student elected to the University Council.
Dr Nabi began volunteering as a student - an effort to widen her social circle, better understand her community, and help other international students find a sense of place in their new adopted home.
"When I first arrived ... I was feeling a lot of homesickness and social isolation," she said.
"I thought volunteering is the best opportunity to engage, and know more about the Australian culture.
This proved to be an important insight for Dr Nabi, who went on to complete her PhD while volunteering for every organisation that would have her.
Through her research, Dr Nabi identified a gap in the knowledge about mammography and cancer pre-screening tests of women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Consequently, she was able to promote regular breast checks within these communities.
Somewhere along the way, she realised Wagga had become her home.
"We decided to stay when my daughter started school," she said.
"I found the lifestyle was so different to India ... you have to struggle everywhere, so we do struggle in Australia at times, but the struggle is less compared to India."
Interaction with the education system led her down a new volunteer path with the Sturt Public School Parents and Citizens' association - something she says is one of the best volunteer experiences she'd had.
"When I joined, I didn't know anything about the P and C," she said.
"The only thing I knew is I'd be meeting the principal. That's a big thing in India - you have to make an appointment, and with my husband and I both working ... we thought it was the best opportunity.
"It really worked for me, because I always wanted the best for my child ... I never wanted her to miss out on anything because of my ignorance."
Dr Nabi didn't stop there, moving on to volunteer roles within the Multicultural Council, and working for the local health district as both a volunteer and paid employee.
Despite a wealth of experience, and a postgraduate qualification, Dr Nabi said finding work locally is a challenge. She said she has lost out on roles because of a perceived lack of Australian experience.
"They don't actually say that of course," she said
"What I always try to tell them is I was busy getting my PhD ... but people don't seem to value that as much."
Partly because of this, she said she understands why people have trouble volunteering with her level of enthusiasm. She said she would like to see changes and incentives that make it easier for people to engage in volunteer work.
"Many people do really wish to volunteer, but I think they really struggle," she said.
"They have a lot of challenges and barriers - they can't afford childcare fees, they don't have a place to put them, maybe they don't have personal transport.
"I really want volunteering to be mainstream - I wish it was easier."
Nonetheless, her experience hasn't gone to waste. She said her work for Multicultural NSW was some of the most fulfilling she'd done.
"This year, I was made a board member, but I have always engaged them via regional advisory councils," she said.
"It was the first time I realised people do care about racial populations - you worry that you're just a checklist.
"I like working with them because you do get heard, and you really do get respect, which is really important."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser.
