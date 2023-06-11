Whether from her regal Welcome to Country, her work with Wollundry Dreaming, or her work with the art gallery, Aunty Cheryl Penrith is one of Wagga's most recognisable faces.
Now, the Wiradjuri Elder has been recognised nationally with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for services to the Riverina's indigenous community.
Groomed for leadership by her grandmother at an early age, Aunty Cheryl has served as a leader in the Indigenous community for over 30 years.
When her husband died 11 years ago, she took found opportunity in tragedy.
"He wasn't well, so up until then, I worked and I looked after him," she said.
"When he passed away, I had all this time on my hands, and had a look at what I could do.
"I had a lot of support, and I thought for me to be able to give back to people ... so I started doing community work."
Bit by bit, Aunty Cheryl became more involved in public life. She say on council and community committees, and worked on a wide variety of initiatives educating the aboriginal, and wider Riverina community about Wiradjuri culture.
In other news
She says her goal was to create the kind of community she wanted to live in.
"I often say to people not to wait for something tragic to happen before you do the things you want with your life," she said.
"You know that old saying about you reap what you sow? Well what you give out to people comes back to you tenfold."
Despite her near constant visibility in the community, the idea of receiving an OAM never entered Aunty Cheryl's mind.
The Wiradjuri Elder said when she got the email telling her she would receive the King's Birthday honour, she thought it was a scam.
"I got into a bit of an out of the ordinary experience, because It's not something you necessarily expect or plan for," she said.
"When Mum finds out, she's going to be over the moon."
After receiving calls from local media regarding the OAM, Aunty Cheryl was forced to acknowledge it was all really happening.
Never one to brag about her achievements, she said the Wiradjuri idea of Indyamarra - respect for self, respect for others and respect for country - has been a guiding principle in her work.
"In my welcomes, I talk about how we need to think about what kind of world our young people are going to be living in, and how what we're doing now is going to impact on the generations like my grandkids, their grandkids, and the generations to come," she said.
"Sometimes, you plant a tree, and you can never sit under it - I always think about that.
"Building things I may never see the benefit of, but other people will."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.