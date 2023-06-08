Incoming Southern Inland coach Michael Kanck said he can feel the pressure heading into the Brumbies Provincial Tournament in Goulburn this weekend.
His first year in the role Kanck said with a new coaching and management team this year, no one wants to be the ones who break the 11-year winning streak.
"There's definitely some pressure there and having a whole new coaching and managing team, and only eight players carrying over from last years squad, there's definitely a bit of pressure there," Kanck said.
"It's only bad when I think about it, there's enough in organising players together and what we communicate to them is appropriate and making sure we don't put the pressure onto them because in reality these players haven't had a break in eight weeks."
Despite a handful of changes to the original 23 player squad due to injury and unavailability, Kanck is confident in the strength of is side.
"The training session on Sunday was impressive with the way the players gelled together and the general positive feel in the squad, so I'm expecting similar on Friday night and into Saturday," he said.
"We want players to play eyes up football and play an unstructured style of rugby where you take advantages when they're there and we support our players with those decisions.
"The skill set and game knowledge within the squad should allow that to happen pretty freely."
Kanck said with all club allegiances pushed aside this weekend, the team has come together well.
"The players are enjoying the level of player they're playing with, and enjoying that next step up," he said.
Enjoying his coaching experience so far, Kanck said the entire management group has enjoyed the experience so far.
"We're enjoying the process, it's new for us but the leadership by Jack Heffernan has been invaluable," he said.
Southern Inland will play two 40-minute games, one each against South Coast and Monaro at Rugby Park, Goulburn.
The best players from the tournament will be selected in the Brumbies Country squad to play in the Brumbies City v Country tournament.
Nepia Crowe, Thomas Blanch, Jacob Neilsen, Graham Serewaga, Tomasi Nabuliwaqa, Mikeara Smylie, Tyson McLachlan, Waisale Sauvinaloto, Adam Mokotoupu (Wagga City), Joshua Allen, Lachie Day, Callum Marr (Waratahs), Jack Ketteringham, Timoci Meya, Joel Salusalumas, Christian Matafa-Brown, Vincent Wise (Tumut), Sam Carwardine, Alex Meades, Will Crawford, Mackenna Cusack (Ag College), Reuben Sarkis, Harrison Goggin (Albury).
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
