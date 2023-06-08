From a prison tutor, classroom teacher, university lecturer and librarian to an author, Wagga Presentation Sister Noela Fox is a woman determined to always follow her calling in life, wherever it may take her.
In late May, Ms Fox celebrated the launch of her most recent book 'The Orphan with a Hundred Mothers', which tells the story of late sister Margaret Berwick and her daughter Irene.
The 94-page, 12-chapter book took two years to write and publish and follows the trend of sharing insight into Australian history.
Fusing her love for writing and passion for women's rights, Ms Fox was compelled re-write Margaret and Irene's history.
"I love writing and there are so many stories about ordinary people that are never written," Ms Fox said.
"I love writing about courageous women.
"I was very impressed with Margaret, the young widow who came to a foreign land, I was impressed with her courage."
Margaret and Irene had moved to Australia from England in the twenty-first century.
In the hope of giving Irene a better chance at a promising future, Margaret placed her daughter's life in the hand's the Presentation Nuns - which at the time had been highly controversial decision to have made.
In a bid to write the book, Ms Fox conducted a series of interviews with people who knew Irene, and by sharing her and her mother's story, she hopes it will inspire women to take a leap of faith and believe in themselves.
"Margaret and Irene's story shows how women have courageously, defied the law almost, to obtain women's rights," she said.
"That period [in time] was a time of great friction between Catholics and non-Catholics, it was after World War I and there was a [outcry] in Australia and nuns at the time were considered very patriotic.
"It's an example of women's struggles to obtain women's rights.
"I want to inspire young girls to find the courage to follow their dreams, no matter what the obstacles are, obstacles are to be overcome. I myself love obstacles, if there's not an obstacle, I won't act."
Ms Fox, a self-proclaimed 'bushy', was born in Urana and attended the Presentation Sisters state school before attending the convent school.
After decades of hard work, Ms Fox went on to complete a Doctorate in Philosophy, Culture History and Languages, all before becoming an author.
Ms Fox said she had always had a love for writing, even before she fell into the world of teaching.
"Even in school I would always go in writing competitions and I often won them," she said.
"After I retired I thought I'd write and I've been writing ever since."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
