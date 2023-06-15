Farrer League mid-season report card: Will it be the Magpies or Jets?

The mid-season mark came at the right time for Farrer League clubs, with the long weekend providing all teams with a bye before embarking on the run home.
So far the season has gone pretty much as expected, with The Rock-Yerong Creek and Northern Jets moving up the ladder and establishing themselves as the teams to beat.
There is still plenty to unfold with the minor premiership and spots inside the top five still up for grabs.
We take a look at how the season has unfolded to date and what perhaps lies in store later in the year.
Position: First (32 points, 175.17 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Premiers
The season so far: The Magpies have lived up to expectations with an unblemished start to the Farrer League season. A grand final appearance last season combined with a magnificent recruitment campaign had the Magpies as the early premiership favourite and they have backed that up with eight wins from eight games. Three teams got within 10 points of TRYC, so they're not unbeatable, but you couldn't have asked for any more from the Magpies so far.
Player they can't afford to lose: James Roberts - Their midfield has enough depth that they can cover a loss or two there but Roberts has been the main man deep in attack with 32 goals from eight games.
Verdict: The Magpies aren't over the line by any stretch but they're in the box seat. The addition of Curtis Steele has given them a genuine line-breaker and speed through the midfield, while the highly-rated Don Roberts is yet to get going so there is plenty of upside to a midfield that already bats deep. They boast the best key forward combination in the competition in Dean Biermann and James Roberts, while the shift of the Budd brothers to defence has stiffened up their backline options. The one to beat.
Mid-season prediction: Premiers
Position: Second (28, 229.95)
Pre-season prediction: Runner up
The season so far: Another club that has lived-up to the pre-season hype. The Jets haven't played finals in seven years but will break that drought this season after seven wins from their opening eight games. The return of Mitch Haddrill and Jeromy Lucas had excitement at fever pitch leading into the season and not only have they delivered, but a number of the Jets' existing players have stepped up. Lachie Jones has taken his game to another level, while Jack Harper has led from the front superbly. Their only loss was a nine-point defeat at the hands of TRYC, so they go into the second half of the year as a genuine premiership chance.
Player they can't afford to lose: Lachie Jones - The most dominant ruckman in the league. Has given a dangerous Jets midfield silver service with his taps and has a presence around the ground.
Verdict: The Jets have given themselves every opportunity to have a crack at a premiership in the second half of the year. While there is still plenty of football to be played, a superior percentage may even help them to the minor premiership should they get the better of the Magpies in their return bout at Ardlethan. The Jets certainly both the midfield strength and have enough goals in them in attack. Their backline has done a tremendous job to date but are undersized and whether that proves an issue remains to be seen. The big grounds and warmer weather should only suit and expect the Jets' communities to really rally behind their locals the closer they get to success.
Mid-season prediction: Runner up
Position: Third (24, 129.13)
Pre-season prediction: Third
The season so far: It was a shaky start for the reigning premiers who were only a couple of kicks away from sitting at zero wins and four losses. They managed to get to two and two and have won five straight to sit comfortably in third. They led at three-quarter-time in both losses to the top two teams so that shows they aren't far away. Their wins have lacked some conviction but when considering the changeover in personnel from last year to this, along with the players that have been missing, the Bombers would be happy to be turning for home in third.
Player they can't afford to lose: Nick Molkentin - Rucks nearly all game, every game and has led from the front in his new role as captain. The Bombers lack some height and don't have too many back-up options ready to go.
Verdict: With a number of premiership stars to return in the back half of the season, it would be brave to write the Bombers off. They face a big three-week period coming up but after that, it will all about timing their run and getting their list in the best possible shape to have a crack at another flag. Marrar's defence is rock solid, their midfield will be right soon enough but it's whether they have enough firepower in attack that remains the query. Brad Turner appears unlikely to return from a knee injury and that may leave the Bombers without the talls and marking strength up forward to push past the top teams.
Mid-season prediction: Third
Position: Fourth (16, 130.20)
Pre-season prediction: Fourth
The season so far: It's been an up-and-down start to the season for the Hawks, not too dissimilar from recent campaigns at Gumly Oval. East Wagga-Kooringal's best has been very good, disposing of some of the bottom teams by big margins but they have been found wanting against the top teams. The Hawks are yet to get anywhere near a full-strength team and none of the injuries are season-ending so there is still time for them to get going.
Player they can't afford to lose: Jarrad Boumann - The Hawks look their most dangerous when Boumann is up and about, fully firing. He's returned 23 goals from virtually six appearances.
Verdict: While the Hawks have come up short against the top teams, they have shown in patches that their best is good enough. On top of that, they've also had valuable players missing on each occasion. At the moment, what they've dished up won't be good enough but there is the talent in the squad that if they can get everyone on the paddock at the one time, they will cause some serious headaches. If they are to go all the way, at this stage, it looks as though they will have to do so from the elimination final so for the Hawks it should be all about getting everyone right and timing their run.
Mid-season prediction: Fourth
Position: Fifth (16, 103.91)
Pre-season prediction: Sixth
The season so far: Externally, there was some questions being asked of CSU after a slow start to the year but they have well and truly hit their straps heading into the mid-season break. After a big win over North Wagga to start the year, the Bushpigs slumped to four straight losses and they were staring down their season when trailing Barellan at three-quarter-time. That last quarter comeback appears to have turned their season as they went on to beat Barellan, and win their next two games. Their win over East Wagga-Kooringal was a season highlight and shows, like last year, they are certainly capable of mixing it with those above them.
Player they can't afford to lose: Dusty Rogers - The Bushpigs co-coach is their Mr Fix It. He's been thrown from defence to attack and also used in the ruck, proving more than serviceable in all.
Verdict: Their mid-season revival has the Bushpigs in a position now where they should play finals for a second straight year. They only sit a game and percentage above Barellan, so the trip to take on the Two Blues will be a defining one but given their competitiveness against some of the top teams, another upset wouldn't be out of the question either. CSU's defence and midfield are quite strong, it's just avenues to goal and their connectivity with their forward line that they are trying to address. It's been a long time between finals wins at the Bushpigs so that's an achievable goal their attention will no doubt turn to.
Mid-season prediction: Fifth
Position: Sixth (12, 87.70)
Pre-season prediction: Seventh
The season so far: It's been an up and down start to the year at Barellan. It begun with three losses, then they scored back-to-back wins before finishing loss, win, loss. The loss to CSU is one that is likely to haunt them after they failed to score in the final term and were run over the top of. If they win that, they would be sitting equal fourth on points but it wasn't to be. They have won most of the games they should have, but have not quite measured up against the top couple of teams.
Player they can't afford to lose: Hugh McKenzie - He's been the standout so far this season in an even Barellan line-up, breaking lines with his speed.
Verdict: Last year, the Two Blues started brilliantly but faded. This year, they were slow to start and as it sits, are going to need to find an extra gear in the second half of the season should they want to break their finals drought. Barellan showed at times they were capable and could argue they should have won the games against Marrar and CSU. Had they done that, their season would be looking a lot different. They now face the fact they will need to beat the teams below them again, turn the tables on CSU, and probably also land an upset to work into fifth spot.
Mid-season prediction: Sixth
Position: Seventh (8, 56.86)
Pre-season prediction: Fifth
The season so far: Temora have probably been the disappointment of the first half of the season but in saying that, they aren't without excuses. They lost their best player, Will Reinhold, after just one game and another recruit they had high hopes for, Brayden Burgess, hasn't played a game. Whether they knew internally or not, the choice of a number of their senior players to opt for reserve grade has also made Jimmy Kennedy's job harder. Just two wins out of eight was not what Temora was hoping for.
Player they can't afford to lose: Jack Cullen - With Reinhold already gone and no sign of Burgess, Cullen is now their most important commodity as he gives them a much-needed presence with his size in the middle and up forward.
Verdict: It will be another year without finals football for Temora but they know that and have now turned their focus to the future. The Kangaroos acted swiftly in re-signing Jimmy Kennedy for a second year, with the former Collingullie premiership star openly admitting that they are in a rebuilding phase as he goes about improving the culture and standards at the club. Temora will continue to go with youth and while that might result in some tough scorelines, it will hold them in better stead for years to come.
Mid-season prediction: Seventh
Position: Eighth (4, 55.77)
Pre-season prediction: Eighth
The season so far: After the losses they experienced over the off-season, many would have tipped Coleambally to go through the season without a win. So they have exceeded those expectations, although internally there was a strong belief they would prove competitive. The Blues beat CSU, and let another opportunity slip against North Wagga. They also showed they can push the top teams when going with an undermanned TRYC until the final minutes. They lack depth, so generally need most of their players available but when they do, and at home, they have proven more than competitive.
Player they can't afford to lose: Stanley Tipiloura - He has been the standout of the Tiwi Island recruits with 24 goals from eight games. An elusive, special forward with plenty of weapons.
Verdict: Maintaining the rage is the challenge for Coleambally. Their best performances all came in the opening six weeks, with their last two losses, to Northern Jets and Marrar away from home, being two of their worst. They face winning opportunities over the next month, before finishing with the top four teams. Coleambally have shown they are good enough to win one or two of those and then coach Jamie Bennett would want his team being as competitive as possible over the final month. There's been plenty of positives from the year so far for Coly, so they don't want to let that slip in the second half of the season.
Mid-season prediction: Eighth
Position: Ninth (4, 45.50)
Pre-season prediction: Ninth
The season so far: Unfortunately, fears that North Wagga would fall down the ladder have eventuated after losing the bulk of their experienced senior players from last year. It has been a tough start to the year for the young Saints group, with seven losses from eight games, five of those being by 57 points or more. The positive is that North Wagga have looked really good in patches. They beat Coleambally, and have won quarters or had good patches against just about all of the opposition.
Player they can't afford to lose: Matt Thomas - Having already lost Tom Nejman for an extended period, they can't be without Thomas' toughness, leadership and experience.
Verdict: It's about playing their best footy for as long as possible for North Wagga. They know it's good enough, they've proven it. It's just about maintaining it for longer periods as they go about their rebuild. With that in mind, the young Saints group will see the ladder and be determined to avoid the wooden spoon. The trip to Coleambally will be earmarked, while they will also eye another couple of upsets if they can produce close to four quarters of their best.
Mid-season prediction: Ninth
