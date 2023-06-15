Farrer League mid-season report card: Will it be the Magpies or Jets?

Verdict: While the Hawks have come up short against the top teams, they have shown in patches that their best is good enough. On top of that, they've also had valuable players missing on each occasion. At the moment, what they've dished up won't be good enough but there is the talent in the squad that if they can get everyone on the paddock at the one time, they will cause some serious headaches. If they are to go all the way, at this stage, it looks as though they will have to do so from the elimination final so for the Hawks it should be all about getting everyone right and timing their run.