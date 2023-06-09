Leyla Liakatos is counting down the days until heading off to Saipan, Northern Marianas for the fourth edition of the Oceania Cup.
The 20-year-old is one of a 16-strong Australian team heading over for the cup where they will compete against representatives from Melanesia, Micronesia, Polynesia and Northern Marianas.
This will be the first time that Liakatos will wear the green and gold for Australia and she is looking forward to achieving a dream of hers.
"I'm very, very excited," Liakatos said.
"It's always been a dream of mine.
"I made a team last year but I was injured so I couldn't go to that one, so this will be my first time."
There is only a small group of young Australian athletes heading over to Saipan and Liakatos explained that the team had first been raised to her as a training motivator.
"I had been out with an injury for a very long time," she said.
"My coach told me about the team just as a way to motivate me to get back and work towards something coming back from injury.
"It was all done on rankings and I just had to perform really well throughout the season and run at nationals to be considered for the team."
While admitting that she hasn't had the ideal preparation, Liakatos felt that her training had her in good stead ahead of the event.
"It's been going well," she said.
"I've been doing a lot of cross training as I've got a little bit of an injury, but that's all good and I've been training hard."
Liakatos is one of six entrants for the Women's 3000 metre run, however admitted that she usually competes over 5KM.
Although not competing in her usual event, she was looking forward to giving the 3KM a crack and hopeful of a strong result.
"I'm really excited to have a go at the 3KM and see how fast I can go," Liakatos said.
"I feel like in my training I've picked up a bit of speed and I'm excited to see what I can do.
"I'd like to get on the podium and run a PB."
Following her return from Saipan, Liakatos was hopeful of competing in a couple of cross country events ahead of a possible start at the Australian Cross Country Championships that are being held in Canberra on August 26.
"I'm going to miss most of the cross country season," she said.
"But hopefully I can get a few cross country races in and go to the national cross country championships."
The Oceania Cup provides a great opportunity for young athletes to make a statement and progress their careers as it provides them an opportunity to qualify for the Budapest World Championships and 2024 Paris Olympics with the same number of ranking points as the 2023 Pacific Games.
The competition will be held at Oleai Stadium on June 23-24.
