Wagga City Council called to action after Belfrayden crash

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 10 2023 - 5:00am
Belfrayden residents Tegan Bury and Vicky Lisle looking at the aftermath of crash on Monday night. Picture by Taylor Dodge
A Belfrayden mother is calling for the speed limit on Lockhart Road to be reduced after her car was struck as she prepared to turn into her driveway.

