Lachlan Cope, Casey Younie, and Niranjan Gupte have wrapped up the Canberra Chill All-Stars Cup.
The three game series featured the best capital league players and served as a selection camp for the Canberra Chill Hockey One side.
Gupte said it was a fantastic experience to play alongside other high level players in a slightly changed format.
"I was playing for Avalanche, we'd lost the previous two games against Blizzard, but we got on the winners side with a 10-2 win," Gupte said.
"In this format they play slightly different rules, if you score a field goal you have the opportunity to do a one-on-one with the keep and have a conversion attempt.
"It's good fun, it's challenging, an extra thing to think about, it changes the strategy and a bit of the dynamic of the game, and it also makes it quite exciting to watch because it really doesn't take much for a team to come back from behind or to pull ahead."
Gupte said though he's thoroughly enjoyed playing a higher level of hockey, he is ready to focus back on the Scorchers.
Pleased with his performance across the series, he said he played his brand and style of hockey in a way he's proud of.
"I was happy with my performance and if I get any further involvement or opportunity to be in or around the Chill team I would definitely take it but I guess we'll see what happens with it," he said.
Gupte was very complimentary of fellow Scorchers player Younie for his efforts on Wednesday evening.
"He's played really solid throughout all three games, his control is really good to watch and you can see his experience," he said.
"He's put himself in a good spot, it's hard to ignore him with how he played I think."
Though Wagga Scorchers have a bye this weekend, Gupte said he's excited for the trio to bring the additional high level experience to the team.
Despite the bye, plenty of Scorchers will still be in action at the men's state championships in Newcastle.
Gupte has stepped into the coaching role for the weekend and is looking forward to the challenge.
"I think a lot of the boys are looking forward to using this weekend to develop their hockey, develop the Scorchers hockey, and the basic elements of the game that we can always look to improve," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
