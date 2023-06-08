JUNEE reinsman Peter McRae will be chasing a special milestone at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
A winning treble at the venue on Tuesday night has taken his career tally to 249 wins.
McRae has four drives at Riverina Paceway on Friday but believes he may have to wait until the following Tuesday to reach the 250 club.
Harness Racing NSW's iform has three of McRae's drives priced as $26 chances and the final one a $34 chance.
"That's about right too don't worry," McRae said.
"I haven't done a lot of form but Imperious is probably a place chance to be honest.
"I was going through my noms for Tuesday and looks like I've got a pretty good book on Tuesday but (Friday's) drives are a bit sparse."
McRae will drive Imperious for Trevor White, Christin and Olinsky for Kim Hillier and My Ultimate Cobber for Darrell Hillier.
He will go into the meeting in-form on the back of Tuesday night's treble, where he was successful on Betterthantheboyz ($6.00), Hes A Terror ($2.20) and Pocket More For Less ($14).
"It was a real good night," he said.
"I thought I could probably get one winner, to be honest. I thought Hes A Terror was probably my best drive for the night.
"For Betterthantheboyz to get up probably didn't surprise me, I thought he was a pretty good place chance and when they both got up, I thought the best of my night's behind me but when Pocket More For Less won, it's been racing well and pretty consistent. It just hasn't had much luck and keeps getting bad draws so it was good for Jodie (Ward) and connections there."
McRae, 26, has brought up his last 49 winners in less than 12 months after driving his 200th winner in June last year.
After only managing two wins in his first two seasons, McRae is happy with how far he's come.
"The last 50's come around real quick," he said.
"You sort of go through runs in this game, you have a quick run like I have in the last week and all them horses that I drive, they hit their mark and then go around again.
"I'm happy I'm driving pretty consistent. I just set little goals for myself and if I can just go out there and drive consistently and drive your horse to their ability then you're doing everything you can.
"I'm pretty happy with the way things have been happening."
McRae believes there are a couple of chances on Tuesday night that could deliver him win 250.
"I was just going through the noms and Speculating's probably not a bad chance, depending on where he draws and Fe Fe On Fire in, she went really well first up and if she happens to draw half handy then she'll take a bit of running down at some stage," he said.
"Between them two they would be my best chances next week."
