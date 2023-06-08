The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Junee reinsman Peter McRae one victory away from 250-win milestone

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter McRae won on Hes A Terror at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night, bringing him closer to his 250th career win. Picture by Madeline Begley
Peter McRae won on Hes A Terror at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night, bringing him closer to his 250th career win. Picture by Madeline Begley

JUNEE reinsman Peter McRae will be chasing a special milestone at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.