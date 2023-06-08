Wagga Greyhound Club president Ben Talbot has confirmed that the committee will continue to carry out the duties of the secretary-racing manager's position after the vacancy of the role.
John Patton departed the role in May 2022 after a six-year stint in the position and while a new secretary-racing manager had been hired in Rhys Derrick, Talbot confirmed he had since departed and the committee would continue to cover the vacancy.
"We are just rolling on as we are," Talbot said.
"There will be no changes and we won't be adding anyone else at this point in time.
"We will just be doing the work ourselves as the committee.
"I'm not going to say it's scrapped, but at this point in time nothing will change."
