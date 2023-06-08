A week off has done a world of good for the Wagga City Wanderers co-captain Kyle Yeates said after a strong first training session this week.
"The bye came at a good time, we had a few niggly injuries and a few players training under the cloud," Yeates said.
"We had last week off and went back to training this week and it's been good.
"There were a few of us that said it felt like we'd been away for a month, it was back to a good intensity, definitely rejuvenated."
With a home game against ANU this weekend, Yeates said it's always nice knowing they don't have to travel.
"We have a good record at home, and knowing they have to travel helps," he said.
"We know the toll that can take and they don't do it often."
After a late goal secured a 4-3 win for the Wanderers when they last met ANU in round two, Yeates said he's expecting another tight game this weekend.
Learning from that game, he said the side has put conscious effort into blocking their opponents out from the first whistle.
"It's always close, the games between us two are traditionally close, we've had the wood over them for the last year and a bit but it is always close," he said.
"For whatever reason every time we play them it comes down to the wire.
"We learnt early on in the season when we played them, that we started really strong but we let them back into the game several times.
"We were lucky to get that last minute winner but it showed us that if we're there and we've started well, we can't switch off for one second because it doesn't take much for a team to get back into the game."
With the exception of Lucas Samson who will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his leg in round six, Yeates said the Wanderers are at full strength heading into the game.
Wanderers play ANU at Gissing Oval at 2:15pm on Saturday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
