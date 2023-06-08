Cola Lemon Soda will look to continue his sensational start to his career when he goes around at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night.
The two-year-old has gone three from three to start his career and trainer Ben Talbot was hopeful that he would be able to extend that to four.
"I'd like to think so as he's a very nice pup," Talbot said.
"He has now had three starts for three wins and he's trialled good, I'd love to see him win another one.
"He's in box seven but he has won the last couple out of box five, the boxes haven't been favourable for him but his early speed helps him out."
Cola Lemon Soda will have to work for it though with the Gary Mitchell-trained Let's Go Dean, Graeme Hughes-trained Roses Ring and Jason Tuovi-trained Sycamore Tricky also all coming off strong wins.
Talbot has got 10 dogs racing on Friday including Missing Mystic who is looking to break her maiden in her second start over 400m.
Jumping from box six, Talbot was hopeful that she would be able to put in a strong run and believed the bitch was a solid chance after placing last Friday.
"She's improving every race," he said.
"Some boys out there at Narrandera have got a little bit of a syndicate, it's their first dog and they are having a lot of fun with her.
"She will win a few races as she is very handy pup and if she can find the front I think she will be a little bit hard to beat this week."
There has been a fair bit happening on-track of late in Wagga which is headlined by the 320m track record being broken last Friday by the Wayne and Sharron Wilmott-trained Talakai.
Talakai set a new record of 17.94s in the GRNSW The Thunderbolt heat three eclipsing the previous record set by She's A Pearl by 0.1s that had stood for three years
Talakai now heads to Grafton on June 24 to compete in The Thunderbolt final and Talbot was hopeful that Wayne and Sharron were able to taste a bit of success.
"They are lovely people," he said.
"Talakai is a very good dog and he has run a lot of good times at Wagga.
"I'd certainly love to see them go onto Grafton and win that final.
"When you are running and breaking a record set from a calibre of dog like She's A Pearl you know that you have got a pretty handy dog."
