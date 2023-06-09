Wagga Tigers netball has a new home for the foreseeable future as they lose access to their current Robertson Park courts.
The old courts will be demolished as part of the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre redevelopment, forcing Tigers netballers to relocate into the Bolton Park stadium.
Club president Chris Flanigan said it's not ideal to have to move the netball and estimates they'll be without outdoor courts for at least 18 months.
"It's not ideal, we don't know what the new ones look like yet, so we have no vision of what they'll look like," Flanigan said.
"We have a draft plan which is for multipurpose courts but we're looking forward to working with council to get the best outcome for netball."
Flanigan said the biggest disappointment is the separation of netball from football on game days moving forward.
"It's a football netball club, so you're a little bit detached when you're inside the stadium away from that club atmosphere," he said.
"Obviously if you've got an outdoor court, everyone's at the same venue, you're in the ground, the noise is there, now you're tucked away in a stadium away from the football for a time, so it'll be interesting.
"We've worked with Marc Geppert at Oasis, we're setting up access from the actual ground into the stadium, they've been really accommodating and helpful with training and playing in the stadium."
Netball has been training indoors for several weeks now in preparation for the move.
A grade coach Brooke Tilyard said it'll be an adjustment for both the Tigers and their opposition playing indoor.
With finals games in Narrandera also played indoors, she said there will be some benefits to the extra time inside.
"It'll be tricky, the indoor courts at Bolton have multiple lines on them and the lines don't necessarily match one colour," Tilyard said.
"It'll be an adjustment for our girls and every team that we play indoors as well."
Tilyard is confident her side will adjust well to the new playing conditions, and is hopeful it won't change their game play too much.
"I don't think it'll change too much other than the surface being a little bit slippery, so whether that speeds up or slows down the game I'm not entirely sure but you just have to adjust really, we don't have a choice," she said.
Wagga Tigers netball will play all home games in Bolton Park Stadium from their round nine home game against Griffith.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
