RE-SIGNED The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken has thrown his support behind a couple of his Farrer League counterparts.
Aiken, generally considered one of AFL Riverina's modern-day greats, signed on for a fourth season as co-coach of the Magpies this week.
TRYC was the third Farrer League club in the space of a week to announce the re-signing of their coach and that was something that Aiken was happy to see.
Aiken was pleased to see his former Collingullie-Glenfield Park premiership teammate Jimmy Kennedy get re-signed at Temora, as well as Cal Gardner at Marrar.
"I know Marrar's signed Cal on early and Jimmy Kennedy's jumped on the front foot, I just think that's great from the footy club to show faith in the people at the club and basically rewarding them for what they're trying to do for the footy club," Aiken said.
"Obviously for Jimmy especially, they're not having a terrific season but they can obviously see that he's heading in the right direction and he's putting some really good things in place and they respect that.
"Sometimes it's not always about winning, it's about the person you are and the people you can bring to the footy club.
"On a personal note, I hope for Jimmy's sake that they can recruit next year and get some reward for effort in showing some faith in the young fella.
"And Cal as well, obviously he's a terrific young fella and has done his time as an assistant under Sparks like I did for years and years."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Aiken also pointed out the influence 10-time premiership coach Shane Lenon is having on AFL Riverina beyond his days actively in the game.
Aiken, Kennedy, Gardner and Collingullie-GP's Nick Perryman all played under Lenon before going on to coach in their own right.
"Sparks is obviously doing something right when you've got multiple blokes coaching different footy clubs that were assistants to him," Aiken said.
"It's another credit to Sparks in what he's done in footy around here.
"If you really look at it, you've got myself, Jimmy Kennedy, Cal Gardner, young Pez, blokes like that. He's a pretty good mentor when it comes back to it.
"And if you looked at how most of us coach, we all coach in a similar fashion to Sparks in one way or another.
"Because it works, he's proven it for over 20 years. He's evolved it a little bit but it's all about effort and playing for each other.
"When it gets tough, being able to stand up in the moments that count the most and if you can do that and you've got a bloke that can motivate you to do that, then it holds you in a good position.
"You don't have to be a super, super talented footballer, you've just got to be wanting to there for your teammates and your coach and you're usually right."
After an outstanding 400-game playing career at Collingullie that featured nine premierships and five league best and fairests, Aiken is enjoying his time at TRYC.
He said he will forever be a Collingullie person but is loving his coaching career at the Magpies.
"I'll always be, at heart, a Collingullie person, I'm a life member there, I played 98 per cent of my footy there," he said.
"Just through Timmy Sullivan I ended up at The Rock, the wrong place at the wrong time probably, they were very short and I still wanted to try and play footy.
"I'm glad I did. They're really good people and a great club."
