The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken has thrown his support behind rival coaches

MM
By Matt Malone
June 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken has praised Temora and Marrar for backing their leaders early. Picture by Les Smith
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken has praised Temora and Marrar for backing their leaders early. Picture by Les Smith

RE-SIGNED The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken has thrown his support behind a couple of his Farrer League counterparts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.