Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have received some mixed news on the injury front with a couple of young players set for an imminent return while another looks likely to be finished for the year.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe is expecting Taylor Clark to be available for selection in the next couple of weeks after nearly recovering from a hamstring injury suffered early in the season.
"Taylor is expected to be right for the game after Coolamon," Rowe said.
"He went to the physio again on Friday last week and funnily enough she gave him some really good feedback about where he was at.
"So it's not that he's had any setbacks it's more so just being the grade two hammy and that it was probably somewhere between the grade two and three I'd assume.
"He's not had the setback, but it's just taken the longest possible time for that injury to recover.
"We are not expecting him to be right for Coolamon, but certainly the game after that for Wagga Tigers where we are crossing our fingers he's good to go and put all his injury woes behind him."
Rowe also said that Lewis Pulver is close to a return while the news isn't as good for Beau Edmunds with the young defender likely to miss the rest of the season.
"Lewis the news is really good and we are expecting him to be available for the Coolamon game," he said.
"It's a problem that every coach wants to have and there is going to be some tricky selection decisions to make which we'll do once we get into next week.
"It's nice to have Lewis looking like he's going to be available as he had a bit of a crook wrist that could've gone one way of the other when it came to the diagnosis.
"Even when he was into the specialist they wanted to take a bit of a wait and see approach as to whether the bone had any movement in it or whether it set nicely.
"Thankfully it was the latter and it looks like it is going to be the shortest possible turnaround time for him.
"Beau Edmunds is likely out for the season and will probably get surgery prior to the end of the year.
"That's a shame for Beau and it's a shoulder that he has had some problems with, but got to the point where the joint had become very sloppy and and it was coming in and out on a regular basis.
"Beau is still young and he is still a very keen cricketer and he just wants to get on top of that rather than it becoming an ongoing problem."
The Goannas also look likely to tackle the next couple of weeks without midfielder Harry Nunn with Rowe confirming he had put his season on hold due to work commitments.
"Harry has just put his season on hold due to significant work commitments," he said.
"Shortly after signing, Harry actually moved to Kiama through a work promotion and at this stage the amount of K's he's doing is just meaning that he's really struggling to prepare for the games.
"His season certainly isn't finished yet, but he's just going to use the next month to get on top of his current workload and reassess things after that."
