Twelve lucky local soccer players have been granted the opportunity of a lifetime to be flag bearers at a FIFA World Cup game when the tournament arrives in Australia next month.
The athletes, six each from the Wagga Football Skills Acquisition Program and Tolland Wolves' junior girls side, will travel to Sydney Football Stadium as part of the pre-game festivities for the Columbia v Germany round game.
Eden Bourke, Ava Sweeney, Bridie O'Brien, Lilly Giunco, Ella Conroy, Katelyn Wilson, Charlotte Mutton, Chloe Tsang, Sofia Stodart, Caitlin Pitstock, Madison Heaslip, and Lily McGrath will represent Wagga.
Tolland striker Ella Conroy has been at the club for four years and said she loves playing with the group.
Travelling to Sydney with her teammates for the experience makes it more special she said.
"We'll be carrying a flag at the world cup, I'm excited," Conroy said.
"(The World Cup) is in my birthday month, so mum is going to take me to some games and now I get to carry the flag, it's good."
Conroy said the team is very supportive of one another and are always positive in their approach to training and games.
With most of the side attending Kildare Catholic College, Katelyn Wilson said they're friends outside of soccer too.
Having some familiar faces going with her makes the task a little less daunting.
Playing soccer her whole life, Wilson said she's excited to experience the atmosphere of a World Cup firsthand.
"It's a good experience to be around the professional players," Wilson said.
"It's really good to see a women's World Cup in Australia, I'm excited to watch the Matildas play."
Eden Bourke is looking forward to easy access to the Cup while it's in Australia, with games just a few hours down the road.
With no early morning wake-ups required, she's hopeful to get her hands on tickets to a Matildas game, having seen them play twice before.
She's pleased to be heading to the game with good friends, finding some relief in the familiar faces.
"I know a lot of people, and a lot of them go to Kildare as well, so I get to talk to them at training and at school," Bourke said.
"Luke (or coach) is the best, we made it to the grand final last year, he's the only coach I've got to a grand final with."
Ava Sweeney loves her teammates, and developing skills with them, sharing this experience with them is a cherry on top of an already unique opportunity.
"I feel like I'll be more comfortable there because they're there," Sweeney said.
"I'm really excited, I'm going to watch the World Cup, I don't think it's been held here before, and Australian men aren't as good as Australian women, so it's pretty exciting that we get to be flag bearers and can go see some other games too if we want.
"It's closer to home and we don't have to travel as much."
Coach Luke Wilson said the girls selected are a well deserving group of young athletes.
They were chosen by the club committee after a nomination ballot, which included a 25 word explanation of how they're feeling about the World Cup.
After completing the Football Australia Game Changer program, Tolland became eligible to provide flag bearers for the competition.
The girls will each be provided two tickets to stay and watch the game after their duties have been completed.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
