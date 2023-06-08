The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Wagga representatives selected for women's World Cup duties

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:28am, first published June 8 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tolland Football Club players Ella Conroy, 13, Ava Sweeney, 14, Katelyn Wilson, 13, and Eden Bourke, 15, have been selected as flag bearers for the FIFA Women's World Cup in July. Picture by Madeline Begley
Tolland Football Club players Ella Conroy, 13, Ava Sweeney, 14, Katelyn Wilson, 13, and Eden Bourke, 15, have been selected as flag bearers for the FIFA Women's World Cup in July. Picture by Madeline Begley

Twelve lucky local soccer players have been granted the opportunity of a lifetime to be flag bearers at a FIFA World Cup game when the tournament arrives in Australia next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.