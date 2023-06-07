The Daily Advertiser
Man charged with domestic violence offences dating back to March 9

By Talia Pattison
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:49am
The incident took place on March 9.
A 32-YEAR-OLD man will face court on Thursday, June 8 after he allegedly choked a woman at a home in Yanco.

