FORMER Wagga Tigers coach Shaun Campbell has joined Western Bulldogs' coaching staff.
Campbell has been appointed as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs AFLW team.
The 2016 Wagga Tigers premiership coach will look after the Bulldogs' stoppages specifically.
He joins Bulldogs player Kate McCarthy and Matt Skubis as new assistants at the club under head coach Nathan Burke.
"We're thrilled to have appointed three quality people and experienced coaches to our AFLW program in Kate, Matt and Shaun," Bulldogs' Head of Football, Chris Grant said.
"We are also excited to welcome Shaun to the program in a new role as stoppage coach.
"As a club, we are very committed to providing coaches who have been performing at a high level outside the traditional state and national pathways with opportunities to continue their development with us at AFL level.
"We believe Shaun's appointment represents a great example of our commitment to developing coaches for future roles within the AFLW competition."
Campbell spent three years at Robertson Oval as Tigers coach from 2016-18. He returned to play in their 2020 AFL Riverina Championship premiership team as a player.
He has been playing with Western Region Football League division two club Parkside for the past three seasons.
