THE race meeting scheduled for Corowa on Thursday has been called off.
Southern District stewards conducted a track inspection early on race morning and found the surface unsuitable for racing.
The Corowa track had received 20 millimetres of rain overnight and surface water was present on Thursday morning.
That was after the track was already rated a heavy eight on Wednesday afternoon.
"Following 20ml of rainfall overnight, Stewards have inspected the racing surface and have identified surface water present in sections. Deeming the surface unsuitable for racing. Therefore meeting postponed," Racing NSW stewards tweeted on Thursday morning.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Corowa Race Club was set to host a seven-race TAB card.
The postponement of the Corowa program leaves 10 race meetings remaining in the Southern District for the 2022-23 season.
The next meeting is at Wagga on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.