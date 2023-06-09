Letters: Active voucher program has been absolutely crucial to kids and junior sport

Our club is concerned with the apparent ending of the NSW government's Active Kids Voucher program.
At its inception its benefits were heralded as "including improved health and physical outcomes" and "help children to develop skills and "provide opportunities for social interaction, inclusion and improved self-esteem".
Participation in active recreation activities has surged due to this program by reducing costs to families for their children to participate.
To see it end will have enormous negative impacts, including a large reduction in physical activity participation by our school age children.
It will also impact on the social experiences and bonds formed between children and bonds within families.
The vouchers reduce the costs of fees which are needed for uniforms, insurances, referees and ground maintenance. There is no profit made with fees being calculated on a break-even basis.
The Active Kids Voucher has also done a lot for parents. For most, it is the first time they are exposed to the need for volunteers to keep teams and clubs running.
A huge number take up this challenge. It also instils in their children the ethos of volunteering.
When children play, often it is dad and mum and grandparents and aunts and uncles and who come and watch and congratulate.
Many friendships between parents are made on the sidelines over the years.
Most of the referees in our sport are high school age and players, learning as they both play and get refereeing experience.
Taking away the voucher will mean less players and in turn less referees. They are already in short supply.
We do not want to go back to the era of someone on the sideline stepping into the role on an ad hoc basis.
Our club is concerned that the discontinuing the Active Kids Voucher will impact on numbers participating in our and other sports.
Costs will simply be too much for parents and carers, particularly for those with several children and those who participate in more than one physical activity. More worrying is the lessening of physical activity by our youth.
Being in an electric wheelchair for the last 20 years due to a disease, I have plenty of time to listen to the arguments about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Now listening to various people for and against the Voice, I still can't understand why it's needed. There's more than 3000 Indigenous organisations getting over $30 billion, yes $30 billion, a year.
With that amount of money there shouldn't be one Indigenous person in Australia missing out and all their needs should be meet.
