I remember when Australia Post (then the PMG) had a mission.
No, it wasn't to do with diversity hiring, gender awareness training for employees or saving the climate. It was to deliver letters to and from anywhere in Australia at the lowest uniform cost: a letter from Perth to Paddo would cost the same as one from Penrith to Parramatta.
But not Wagga - about 40 Moorong homes have, it seems, never had a postie (Daily Advertiser, June 1) and rely on hiring private mailboxes at various post offices if they want to receive mail. Needless to say, a three-year-old petition from residents is still being "considered" by some nabob, somewhere; it being important to note that being 'considered', in bureaucratic terms, means 'waiting until everyone forgets about it'.
Apparently, according to an Australia Post source, they are "working through plans to conduct a mail poll to gauge community preferences" as to whether they'd like letters to be delivered. In true Sir Humphrey style, the translated version is that they're still dithering around (working through plans) about how or if they should do something (conduct a poll - which, funnily enough, the petition has already done) before they actually do anything (deliver letters like they once did).
The best bit is that if there is to be a 'poll', residents are encouraged to "stay on the lookout for information ... set to be delivered to homes". How? They don't get mail - that's the problem, remember? If the "mail poll" is to be hand-delivered, then, why can't the person with the leaflets just knock on the door and ask people what they want - and perhaps deliver a few letters at the same time - it's only 40 houses after all.
They'd be back at their pronoun-preference workshop by morning tea.
Recent developments have created job opportunities in regional Australia, particularly in the field of edible insect farming.
According to the CSIRO, there are more than 2100 insect species consumed by two billion people from 130 countries, making edible insects a significant opportunity.
Australia has a unique advantage over other countries in insect farming.
Our country possesses distinct insect strains that perform well, and our seasonal conditions allow farmers to cultivate insects throughout the year. The CSIRO's Edible Insects Industry Roadmap delves into the potential for Australia to enter the global market, which is currently valued at approximately $1.4 billion.
Australia already has 14 insect farming businesses, and anyone with access to a shed and a willingness to learn could venture into this industry. Crickets and mealworms are the most-farmed insects, accepted as feed for livestock and pets in most jurisdictions.
Growing insects has a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional animal farming, and their protein feed conversion efficiency is significantly higher.
Those interested in exploring this promising new industry could start by referring to the CSIRO roadmap, available at research.csiro.au/edibleinsects/.
