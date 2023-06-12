An awesome start to the season has Wagga rider Byron Dennis leading the Australian Motocross MX3 Championship at the halfway point of the season.
Dennis currently holds a 22-point lead in the series standings over Husqvarna rider Jack Mather and has been really happy with how his season has unfolded so far.
"Things have been going real well," Dennis said.
"We're obviously leading the championship which I can't complain about there and I had a race win the other day in Gillman in Adelaide so I'm really excited about that.
"The next few rounds are in Queensland in a couple of weeks and I can't really wait."
Consistency has been Dennis' biggest strength this season and he has been pretty happy with how he has been riding recently.
"I've been riding real well," he said.
"I'm learning lots throughout the season and getting better and better each time making little improvements and fixing a few things here and there.
"I also haven't had any bike dramas which is really good."
Dennis also admitted that they have been nailing their set-up which has meant minimal changes over the weekend.
"The bike sets up really well," he said.
"I haven't had any problems with it this year and we are just sticking to what works.
"If there's nothing to complain about, there's nothing to fix."
The series heads north for the final three rounds in Toowoomba (June 25), Coulson (August 13) and Coolum Beach (August 19-20).
Dennis had a solid run in the three Queensland events last year and was looking forward to the resumption of the championship in just over a fortnights time.
"I had a good run in Queensland last year," he said.
"Obviously it was my first time on some of them tracks up there and going back this year I know what to expect and I'm looking forward to it."
Although having a somewhat comfortable lead, Dennis is fully aware there is still a lot more racing to go and the job is far from finished.
"I've got a bit of a lead now from last round which I'm happy with, but there is still some good riders there behind me," he said.
"We haven't finished the season yet and there is still a lot more racing to go, hopefully it all goes our way."
While still heavily focused on the remaining rounds of the motocross championship, Dennis said he has already got some things lined up at the end of the season.
"I plan on racing supercross at the end of the year," he said.
"I'm looking forward to that obviously once this season is done for motocross.
"But when it comes to next year, I haven't made any solid plans yet but there are a few ideas up in the air."
