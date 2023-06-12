The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Byron Dennis currently holds a 22-point lead in the Australian Motocross MX3 championship

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Byron Dennis has started the MX3 championship superbly and currently has a 22 point lead heading into the final three rounds of the season. Picture supplied
Byron Dennis has started the MX3 championship superbly and currently has a 22 point lead heading into the final three rounds of the season. Picture supplied

An awesome start to the season has Wagga rider Byron Dennis leading the Australian Motocross MX3 Championship at the halfway point of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.