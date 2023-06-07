Rising musical stars are set to take the limelight when the Riverina Conservatorium of Music opens its doors to the public for a free concert this week.
Six talented conservatorium students will perform a variety of works ranging from Bach to Beethoven and even Vulfpeck when the doors open for the latest instalment of the lunchtime concert series this Thursday.
Associate director at the conservatorium Harold Gretton is "very excited" for the concert which features an array of talented students with the University of Central Queensland (CQU).
"CQU has a partnership with the conservatorium so aspiring musicians in the Riverina can do their Bachelor of Music and be fully qualified without leaving Wagga," Mr Gretton said.
Flautist Louise Baker, 20, grew up around Wagga and will show off her musical talent performing a Mozart sonata on Thursday.
The final year CQU student will also be performing with three others in an ensemble, 'Duck, duck, duck, goose'.
"They will be performing Bourree, a Baroque dance by Johann Sebastian Bach, but it will actually be a jazz arrangement by flautist Jethro Tull," Mr Gretton said.
Ms Baker didn't betray any nerves about upcoming performance and said she is "excited" for it.
"We all get on really well together and it's great to showcase our talent and everything we've been working on across our degrees," she said.
Ms Baker started studying at the conservatorium in Year 5 and has been there ever since.
"When I finished high school I started the bachelor's degree and now I'm nearly done with that."
Mr Gretton said vocalist Rosemary Vella will "bring everyone to tears" when she sings Franz Schubert's Ave Maria.
"That's one of those timeless pieces that cuts across all genres," he said.
The first year CQU student is also looking forward to the concert and is keen to hear the other performers.
"I've heard everyone practicing, but I haven't been able to hear how they will perform their pieces," Ms Vella said.
Mr Gretton said the concert series is a "gift from the RCM to the Riverina community."
"They are all free and feature a mixture of professional and local musicians and are also at a range of venues," he said.
Thursday's event is the seventh instalment of the ten-concert series and will run from 1pm until 2pm at the Riverina Conservatorium of Music at 1 Simmons Street, Wagga.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
