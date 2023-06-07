The Daily Advertiser
Up-and-coming musical talent on display as Riverina Conservatorium of music students perform in free concert

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 7 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 5:30pm
Pictured with Riverina Conservatorium asscociate director Harold Gretton, CQU students Louise Baker (flautist) and Rosemary Vella (vocalist) will perform at a free lunchtime concert on Thursday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Rising musical stars are set to take the limelight when the Riverina Conservatorium of Music opens its doors to the public for a free concert this week.

