BRAD Aiken and Heath Russell will remain at the helm of The Rock-Yerong Creek for a fourth season next year.
The ladder leaders have become the third Farrer League club to re-commit to their current coach for the 2024 season.
Aiken and Russell came together in a coaching partnership at TRYC for 2021 and have gradually improved the Magpies to the point they are undefeated after the opening nine rounds this season.
Both men decided it would be silly to jump off now.
"There's a lot of factors you weigh up, personally and stuff, we've put a lot into the club and the club has invested a lot into us and the playing group the same. We feel like we've got a good bond with them and we still feel like we're getting enough out of them," Russell said.
"Obviously our results this year have been awesome and every year basically, we've taken steps forward.
"When you sit there and you've invested that much time, you don't want to walk away.
"Footy is such a small window, playing to coaching and when you've got a good vibe going and good community and good club, it was fairly easy in the end to be honest."
Aiken said it was not a hard decision.
"Not really. It's an easy decision when you're going like we are at the moment," Aiken said.
"It's not just about that, it's about the people. We like it out there. I couldn't see myself coaching anyone else at the moment, to be honest."
That did not stop a couple of approaches from a couple of clubs in the region. But in a big boost for the Magpies' future and stability, both Aiken and Russell were never interested in being anywhere else.
"It's a great little club and a lot of wonderful people who do a lot of great things out there," Russell said.
"Off the field, they've been fantastic to Brad and I, and our families, and the playing group have brought into everything Brad and I have ever asked and the club as a whole.
"Most people would say the same about their footy clubs, but we're very much The Rock people now and love it out there."
Aiken said the pair appreciate the club's trust and support.
"They're really good people. It makes it easy because they allow Heath and I to pretty much run the show," he said.
"They don't question us, they let us make decisions for ourselves. We still confer with them and don't just do stuff without asking but anything they want to do, they respect us for what we're trying to do, make the club a better place."
After initially being enemy number one during his playing career at Collingullie, Aiken has enjoyed winning TRYC over.
"I'm glad I went out there. I've got to be on the other side of the fence," he said.
"It's funny, you talk to Anthea, Mitch Stephenson's wife, and they used to yell out over the fence at me when they were kids and call me all the names under the sun. Hate's probably a strong word but they didn't really appreciate me too much. It's funny, I'm out there now and I've become really good friends with them."
Aiken added that the pair would not be coaching again if it wasn't for the support of their wives and families.
"Heath and I probably don't talk about it enough, but our wives are pretty influential," he said.
"When we first started doing it, it was really taxing on them and it was hard because they do a lot of work with our children behind the scenes but the longer we've been involved and the older the kids have got, they're playing out there themselves in the juniors, the more invested they've become in it as well, they want to see us succeed as well and I think they get enjoyment out there.
"They've said 'go again'. They love it. Our kids love it. They come out to training with us most nights. It gives the girls a break.
"It is because of them. They stay at home and look after the kids and we get to go and fulfil what we love doing, whether it be playing or coaching or whatever."
