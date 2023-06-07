The Daily Advertiser
The Rock-Yerong Creek re-sign Brad Aiken and Heath Russell for 2024

MM
By Matt Malone
June 7 2023 - 9:00pm
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coaches Heath Russell and Brad Aiken have re-signed for a fourth season at the Magpies. Picture by Madeline Begley
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coaches Heath Russell and Brad Aiken have re-signed for a fourth season at the Magpies. Picture by Madeline Begley

BRAD Aiken and Heath Russell will remain at the helm of The Rock-Yerong Creek for a fourth season next year.

