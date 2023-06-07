The Daily Advertiser
Member for Murray Helen Dalton and Education minister Prue Car meet with MRHS staff over demerger

By Allan Wilson
June 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Education minister Prue Car and Murray MP Helen Dalton in Murrumbidgee Regional High School's Wade site library on Tuesday, shortly after a consultation with staff. Picture by Allan Wilson
Education minister Prue Car and Murray MP Helen Dalton in Murrumbidgee Regional High School's Wade site library on Tuesday, shortly after a consultation with staff. Picture by Allan Wilson

The process to demerge Murrumbidgee Regional High School has begun.

