Workers claim victory as Junee Correctional Centre staff vote for a pay rise

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:16am, first published 5:00am
Junee Correctional Centre officers protesting low wages in April. Picture contributed
After months of protests and threats of industrial action, jail workers at a Riverina prison have finally settled a drawn-out pay dispute.

