After months of protests and threats of industrial action, jail workers at a Riverina prison have finally settled a drawn-out pay dispute.
Officers at Junee Correctional Centre this week voted to accept a pay rise from employer The GEO Group Australia.
The vote draws to an end wage rise negotiations between The United Workers Union and the private prison operator which have been taking place since last December.
In April workers walked off the job for six hours in April over what it claimed were inadequate wage rises after the company offered an increase of 3.25 per cent for the first year.
UWU coordinator Ian Madgwick welcomed the news and said under the new deal, workers at the jail will now receive a 3.9 per cent wage rise in the first year.
Mr Madgwick said this will be followed by a 3.75 per cent rise in the second year and 3.25 per cent in the third.
He also praised members at Junee for standing up for better wages.
"We got a better outcome in Junee Correctional Centre, than workers did at two other GEO sites in Victoria," Mr Madgwick said.
"I'm proud of the members for sticking together and getting a more beneficial outcome."
Just last month the union called off a 72-hour strike just hours before it was set to begin amid rumours workers would be locked out for days if it went ahead.
"We got to see the true colours of the company, so we'll know what to expect if we go down that path again next time," Mr Madgwick said.
In response to the agreement, a spokesperson for The GEO Group Australia acknowledged "custodial staff" at jail were "asked to participate in a ballot to accept the conditions of a new enterprise agreement, including increased rates of pay."
"The counting of votes was completed on June 6, and the majority of staff voted in favour of the agreement," the spokesperson said.
"The new collective agreement will now go through the process of ratification by Fair Work Australia."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
