The Kings Birthday general bye has come at a good time for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes ahead of a massive clash against Coolamon in round nine.
The Goannas made five changes ahead of their trip to Leeton, which expanded out to seven by the time of the first bounce.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe admitted that the general bye had come at a good time for his side and was hopeful of welcoming back a handful of players for the clash against the Hoppers.
"After a couple of late withdrawals we ended up having somewhere in the realm of 10-11 out for the weekend," Rowe said.
"Which as I've stated on the record previously that we really pride ourselves on not using that as an excuse and it's not that we are thinking of who's out it's more so just the turnover from week to week.
"It's not about personnel, it's very much about stability and continuity and that certainly has compromised us in the last few weeks and we hope this signals the end of so many players missing."
Ethan Schiller, Harry Collins, Jack Warden and Ryan Price all missed the clash against the Crows on the weekend and Rowe was reasonably confident that the quartet would be right to face the Hoppers.
"We had Ethan Schiller carrying a knee injury that really flared up quite badly in the Turvey game," he said.
"We are not expecting that to be long term, but that's probably one where Eth's still got a little bit to prove over the next week or so that he is going to be right to go.
"Harry Collins had also been carrying a couple of injuries both calf and ankle and we expect Harry to be 100 per cent for the Coolamon game.
"Then obviously Jack Warden was concussion protocols and we definitely expect Jack to be right as he's not had any further issues from my understanding when it comes to that.
"Ryan Price had also been carrying both ankle and knee injuries and I also expect Pricey to be okay for the Coolamon game."
The game against the Hoppers is a pivotal one with the winner of the clash set to earn their spot in the top five at the halfway point of the season.
Rowe was hopeful that the Goannas would start to find some continuity in the back half of the season as they look to qualify for finals for the 10th straight year.
"Certainly there is a bit of an influx of players for us for the first time in a while which will be really nice and it is certainly very timely," he said.
"We have to have our best team to play against the teams at the top and I think anyone in that top seven is in that conversation still.
"I think the comp is so close that you might be able to get yourself up for one or two games, but at the end of the day I reckon the law of averages states if you don't bring something near your best to the table personnel and performance wise you are probably going to lose more than you win this year.
"For us it's going to be great to have the personnel back, but its a massive priority for us to really get some continuity and not have as much chopping and changing as we've had in the last three weeks."
