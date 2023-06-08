The Daily Advertiser
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe expects a handful of players to return for their clash against Coolamon

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 8 2023 - 6:00pm
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe expects his side to welcome some key personnel back for their clash against the Hoppers. Picture by Les Smith
The Kings Birthday general bye has come at a good time for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes ahead of a massive clash against Coolamon in round nine.

