Road users along Edmonson Street Bridge and other key Wagga thoroughfares are being monitored over the coming days as works on the controversial Inland Rail project reach a new phase.
This week the Australian Rail Track Corporation is installing cameras and sensors at about 60 traffic and pedestrian thoroughfares across Wagga as part of the Albury to Illabo section of the Inland Rail project.
Stakeholder engagement manager Andrew Garratt said the sensors will be used to survey foot and road traffic as required for the project.
"It will help us prepare a preferred infrastructure report, which is part of the Environmental Impact Assessment and approval process for the project," Mr Garratt said.
The ARTC is using a few different methods to collect this data, including traffic counts, pedestrian counts, and tube surveys.
The sensors are also being placed in many other key locations across town including along Edward Street, Bourke Street/Docker Street, Edmonson Street, Lake Albert Road, Fernleigh Road the Wagga Station pedestrian bridge and Cassidy Parade pedestrian bridge.
While the cameras will be recording traffic movements, Mr Garratt sought to allay privacy concerns, saying the footage taken will be very low resolution and will only be used for traffic and pedestrian counts.
"The quality of the vision will not allow recognition of individuals or registration plates," he said.
Mr Garratt said the purpose of collecting the traffic data is to ensure the ARTC has a good understanding of how the road network operates in and around the Wagga area.
"We want to have a good understanding of the work we are doing and how that may impact traffic in Wagga," he said.
"And most importantly, we are using the information to reduce the impact on the community as much as possible."
The ARTC are simultaneously conducting additional traffic assessments in other parts of the region including the Albury, Greater Hume, Lockhart and Junee Shires.
The works are set to wrap up next Thursday June 15.
The ARTC are currently still in the early stages of construction for the Inland Rail around Wagga and Mr Garratt said the city can expect to see works ramp up towards the back end of 2024.
"We're still in the really early days as far as works [around Wagga] are concerned," he said.
In recent years the project has come under intense scrutiny with some members of the community calling for the rail project to bypass the city.
But Mr Garratt said the recent independent review of the Inland Rail project conducted by Dr Schott has recommended the ARTC continue with the current alignment.
Despite this, he said the ARTC are continuing to engage with the community.
"We only released another community survey on Tuesday," Mr Garratt said.
He said the feedback is informing the planning and construction phase of the project.
For further information please contact the community engagement team on 1800 732 761, or email: inlandrailnsw@artc.com.au
