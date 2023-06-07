The Daily Advertiser
Wagga cameras to count motorists as controversial Inland Rail project works continue

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 1:00pm
Inland Rail stakeholder engagement officer Andrew Garrett (inset) said the sensors on Edmonson Street Bridge (pictured) and other parts of town are to monitor traffic in and effort to reduce the impact when project works ramp up next year. Picture by Ash Smith.
Road users along Edmonson Street Bridge and other key Wagga thoroughfares are being monitored over the coming days as works on the controversial Inland Rail project reach a new phase.

