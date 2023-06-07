ON THE PACE: Breeders Plate winner back in region

Former MIA Breeders Plate winner Sugar Apple has returned to the region.
After winning his first four races for former Young trainer Jason Grimson, including Leeton's feature race, plus another three last season, the now four-year-old has had a change of scenery.
After being based with Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones for his MIA Breeders Plate win, Sugar Apple has been transferred to the Narrandera couple.
He was a trial winner at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
While Jones believes he will need to improve off that performance, he's happy to have him arrive in the stable.
"His last couple of runs were pretty ordinary, Jason had tried everything he could with him and just thought he might have needed a change of scenery," Jones said.
"He's come down and we will see how we go with him.
"He trialled alright, they only went 58, but he ran a nice last half.
"He's going to have to improve to be winning a race in his grade but we were happy enough with what he did. He did what he had to."
He is a 66 ratings pacer.
Sugar Apple has also had the ultimate gear change and has been gelded since a disappointing end to his season.
"It's good to have him back. He's two stone lighter than what he was last time he was here, making a little less noise, which is very pleasant, and fingers crossed we can get him back going alright and we can have a bit of fun with him," Jones said.
****
GOTTA Lockheed was the best performed from a strong contingent of Riverina-trained pacers at Menangle on Saturday with a second in the NSW Bred 2YO final.
He finished a neck behind winner Luvareschs.
Gotta Lockheed hasn't missed the top four in five stars for Brett Woodhouse including finishing second behind Ask The Eight Ball in the heat of the series at Leeton last month.
Ask The Eight Ball galloped at the start before finishing ninth.
Most Triumphant was third in the NSW Bred 3YO final for David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
However Taipo, who is owned by Michael Boots, was successful earlier on the metropolitan card.
****
BROOKE McPherson and Tom Gilligan made a successful trip to Mildura on Friday.
After two thirds earlier on the night, with Keayang Treasure and Ultimate Hughey, Emiko was able to pick up his Vicbred bonus after breaking through for his first win at start six following four straight placings.
****
PORT Au Prince bounced back to winning ways with success at Albion Park on Saturday night.
Part owned by Wagga's Terry McMillan and Brian Hay, it was the five-year-old's eighth win in Australia.
Phoebe Onyx, who is part owned by Michael Boots, won the trot on the metropolitan card.
****
A BUSY period at Riverina Paceway continues on Friday with an eight-race card.
The first at 1.28pm.
Wagga also races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.