The Wagga Visitor Information Centre car park has been closed to the public to allow for work to be done to fix a mammoth sinkhole that saw a large area of the ground torn up on Wednesday.
Workers from Wagga City Council closed the car park off on Wednesday morning before bringing in an excavator to commence work to fix the sinkhole.
About a four metre by one metre hole was formed in the ground, causing general shock among on-lookers due to its size.
A spokesperson for Wagga City Council said subsidence (gradual caving in or sinking of an area) was discovered earlier in the week.
"Council workers closed off the area and investigated, looking for the extent of the subsidence and its cause," the spokesperson said.
"While no obvious triggers were discovered, the depression may have been caused by historical use of the car park as part of the previous gas works.
