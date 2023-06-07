The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City Council works to fix huge sinkhole ahead of predicted downpour

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated June 7 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga City Council workers have closed the Wagga Visitor Information Centre car park to work on a huge sinkhole that has torn up the ground. Picture by Taylor Dodge
The Wagga Visitor Information Centre car park has been closed to the public to allow for work to be done to fix a mammoth sinkhole that saw a large area of the ground torn up on Wednesday.

