A move down to Melbourne is starting to pay major dividends for Charlie Harper with the Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes junior earning selection in the Victoria Blue side for the upcoming under 15 national championships.
Harper was named the under 13's Wagga District Junior Football League best and fairest in 2021 and made the move down to Xavier College at the start of the year.
Harper was excited to earn a selection in one of two Victorian sides and said that over 600 players had trialled for the teams.
"It was a bit of a surprise, but I'm pretty happy with it," Harper said.
"There's been a lot of work put into it and it's showing so I'm pretty happy.
"Trial one was four different trial matches and they cut that down to trial number two which was another practice match.
"Then there was trial three if you kept progressing through and from there they picked the two Victorian teams."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Harper was the only Xavier College student to be picked in either side which he admitted was a pretty cool accomplishment.
"I had a couple of boys that I know try out that didn't make it," he said.
"But it was good to have people I know along the way and to be the final one was pretty cool."
Victoria has always been a pretty dominant force at the championships in recent years and Harper was confident they had a team strong enough to be very competitive.
"The team is pretty good," he said.
"We have got a bloke that made it last year as an underage in the team and I've played against him in school footy.
"Then there are a couple of other blokes that I've played in school footy that are guns."
School football in Melbourne is on another level when compared to the Currie and Carroll Cup competitions that are held in Wagga and Harper admitted it's been pretty cool to experience the atmosphere at their games.
"It's different because it's really competitive down here," he said.
"You are playing for your school and people take a lot of pride in that I guess, it's pretty high intensity footy compared to back home.
"We play before firsts which is good because you have that crowd, people are showing up and it's just a good environment with everyone there.
"Every game is like the Carroll Cup grand final as you've got the huge crowds and everyone is there to watch.
"It's good to be playing in front of those people."
Placed in the same pool as the New South Wales side, Harper said he was looking forward to competing against the trio selected from Wagga in Lucas Roberts, Riley Bradshaw and Ashton Campbell.
"I'm pretty good mates with all of them," he said.
"I also know a couple of blokes that made it from Sydney and it should be exciting to play against them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.