The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

MCUE junior Charlie Harper will represent Victoria at the under 15 national championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Harper will represent Victoria at the under 15 AFL national championships in Ballarat at the end of July. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Charlie Harper will represent Victoria at the under 15 AFL national championships in Ballarat at the end of July. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

A move down to Melbourne is starting to pay major dividends for Charlie Harper with the Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes junior earning selection in the Victoria Blue side for the upcoming under 15 national championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.