FIRST-year Lockhart captain-coach Tom Keogh is not ruling out an unlikely Hume League finals appearance after their best win of the season last Saturday.
The Demons have gone into the long weekend general bye 'abuzz' after a 47-point win over sixth-placed Jindera at Jindera.
It handed Lockhart their third win of the season after eight games, a stark improvement on last year's winless campaign.
Keogh, who crossed over from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes during the off-season, has been impressed by the improvement of his team over the first eight rounds.
"We're just so young and we're just taking time to gel and click and try a few people in different positions. We've been competitive in every game we've played, we just haven't quite learnt how to win yet," Keogh said.
"The one on the weekend was the big one. I moved Jake Phillips to full-forward, changed a few things around, changed our game style a little bit and it's starting to pay dividends."
The win moved Lockhart to eighth spot and just a game outside the top six a week out from the halfway point of the season.
Keogh conceded finals was something Lockhart should now aspire to.
"It's definitely a possibility and something we should work towards," he said.
"If we played finals I'd say it would be a extremely successful year.
"We've played a lot of those bottom half teams and we were very competitive, we just couldn't quite click.
"It's definitely not out of the realm of possibility. If we can beat Jindera at home, even though they were missing a couple of good players, if we can beat them then we're definitely capable of beating a few of those other sides too."
Keogh said young footballers Angus Grigg, Luke Argus and Abe Wooden have been standouts for Lockhart through the first two months.
He also had high praise for Hunter Lloyd, who is back after a year off and making his mark at centre-half-forward for Lockhart.
"Hunter's been killing it," Keogh said.
"Even when he hasn't been kicking bags he's still been helping us, he's been our main avenue to goal, which is really good."
Keogh's younger brother, Will, kicked five goals in a best-on-ground performance against Jindera on the weekend.
Keogh said the addition of some experience to the Lockhart team has made a big impact.
"Things are looking up. It's amazing the difference a couple of players make because it's essentially the same side, there's just a bit more of a spine in the team and it's probably a 12-goal better side on average," he said.
"I've really enjoyed it, travelling south. I'd never done it and it's been good visiting all these little towns."
