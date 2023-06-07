The Junee Jaguars under six Avengers are taking to soccer like fish to water.
Their first year playing as a team together, coach Matt Harwood said they might bicker until the first whistle but once they're on the field, they're in it as a team.
"I think there's two that are classmates, but they're certainly a mix and out of the seven coming together in Avengers, it's the first time most of them have met," Harwood said.
"You can see that bond grow too, it's one of the things that we try and focus on when coaching is trying to get them to bond together, and do fun things together, playing soccer is just one part of that."
Five weeks into their regular season, the young players have come a long way in their development as future soccer stars.
"It started with some clinics, sort of an intensive five week clinic and from that those who enjoy it sign up and get stuck into the season.
"They've been fabulous, the turnout is fabulous, we've got three under six teams at Junee, with at least seven players in each team, the support from parents has been amazing."
Harwood said the next goal moving forward is to help the players spread out more on field, with them all keen to be at the ball as much as possible.
"The hardest bit at the moment is they run around like they've glued together, and they chase the ball as a unit, it's quite funny to watch," he said.
"They love it, and you can see the development, we're in week five and the change has been incredible from week one to now."
The Avengers is a mixed team in both gender and age, and the children have been getting along well.
"There's a good mix, some four-year-old's, five-year-old's, six-year old's, it's pretty good," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
