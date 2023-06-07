The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Participator, Cliff House and Boss Lady Rocks to run at Randwick

MM
By Matt Malone
June 7 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cliff House, pictured returning with Danny Beasley on Wagga Town Plate day, will get his crack at Highway grade at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Cliff House, pictured returning with Danny Beasley on Wagga Town Plate day, will get his crack at Highway grade at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly is looking forward to take two live chances to Randwick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.