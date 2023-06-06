Two droughts end with narrow victory

Pyrrhic Dancer took the shortest way home to end his drought at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Coming off two runners-up performances, Pyrrhic Dancer proved too slick in a busy finish to score his first win in 19 months.
The nine-year-old had been placed on 10 including in his two starts last month, but was able to produce the good for the first time in 25 starts panning back to October 2021.
Reinsman Andrew Pitt was pleased to score a breakthrough for his uncle Darryl Pitt, with the win the Leeton trainer's first since the 2019-20 season.
"Darryl went and watched it at mum and dad's and he's very happy," Pitt said.
"It was his first one in a while."
READ MORE
After drawing barrier one, Pyrrhic Dancer ($12) was afforded the perfect trip behind leader Humming Top ($6.50).
There were plenty of chances at the top of the straight but after cutting back along the inside, Pyrrhic Dancer was able to hold off the widest of the challengers Unlucky ($3.20) to win by a half head.
Pitt thought it was just desserts for some consistent performances of late.
"He's been knocking on the door for three weeks or so now," he said.
"He's done everything right so I'm happy and Darryl's happy and that's the main thing."
He was more than happy to be proven wrong after thinking his uncle had erred in his race placements by stepping up to 45 rating level over the 2270 metres rather than heading to the up to 40 over the shorter trip.
"I actually thought he was in the wrong right but it turned out good and he was in the right race," Pitt said.
Meanwhile the well-supported Betterthantheboyz extended her consistent run with another victory for Amanda Dean.
After opening at $21, the seven-year-old was backed into $6 and didn't let punters down.
Instead she was able to outsprint Roll With Juliette ($4.60) in the home straight to win by a half neck.
She has now only missed a top-four finish once in her last 11 starts including two wins and equalled her career best mile rate of 1:56.3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.