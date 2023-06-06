After 40 years, a Wagga radiographer has decided to hang up the scans.
Wagga Base radiographer Adrian Mangan was farewelled by staff with a special morning tea on Tuesday as he officially said goodbye.
Mr Mangan began his career at a training hospital in Lewisham in 1973.
"After I completed that I got a job at Albury Base," he said.
After working at a few more places, he took up a job at Wagga Base Hospital in 1983.
In the 40 years since then, Mr Mangan has seen major changes take place.
"Back in the old days we used chemicals to develop [images]," he said.
"Then we went to automatic processes before we went to computerised processing and radiography equipment."
Mr Mangan said another big change in his time has been the building of the new hospital.
"I didn't think I'd ever see it. I thought I would have left before it got built. But I actually worked in it, although I didn't get to park my car in the new carpark," he said.
Mr Mangan said a highlight of his time there has been meeting all the different people along the way.
"Every day was different," he said.
Reflecting fondly on his career, he said there were "more ups than downs."
Now that he's retired, Mr Mangan is looking forward to playing "a bit more golf."
"My wife Anne and I also want to do some travelling," he said.
Wagga Base chief radiographer Andrew Roach said he will "certainly be missed."
"If the newer staff ever had an unusual imaging job that needed to be done, he was normally the go to guy for that," Mr Roach said.
Reflecting on the career of his retiring colleague, he said many years ago Mr Mangan also briefly served as chief radiographer at the hospital.
"Adrian's one of our radiographers to look up to," Mr Roach said.
"He has worked in that field at Wagga Base for the past 40 years and as a radiographer for 50 years, so he has a vast wealth of experience."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
